Jane Fonda He has asked his Hollywood companions to fight with empathy in an ignition Thanksgiving speech When collecting the honorary prize of the actors union, whose gala was held last night in Los Angeles; Here you can consult the winners of the SAG Awards 2025.

“The actors create empathy. Our work is to understand another human being so deep that we can touch his soul, “proclaimed the actress on the stage of the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, where Fonda received the award from the hands of Julia Louis-Dreyfus. “We know why they do what they do. We feel their joy and pain.”

“Do not be wrong, empathy shows no weakness or is Woke By the way, be Woke It simply means that others care “, The 87 -year -old actress added in one of the most applauded moments of a speech that led the guests to explode in applause several times.

Before that, Fonda had told how his acting vocation was born from Grow in the 40s and 50s, when “women could not express their opinion and get angry.” Next, the actress joked: “The performance allowed me to interpret angry women and with opinions, which you already know is a challenge for me.”

“I have had a fairly strange career, and with a great lack of strategy,” he added. “I retired for 15 years and returned to 65, which is quite unusual. I made one of my most successful movies when I was already 80 years old And probably when I have 90 I can do my own action scenes, “he said laughing.

Jane Fonda, always activist

Jane Fonda, who has never feared to express in public his activism against climate change, anti -war, in favor of civil rights and gender equality, imbricated in his speech a determined defense of workers’ syndication and the power of organizations such as SAG-AFTRA, the American actors union which was decisive during claims and strikes last year.

“I am a firm believer in the unions. They protect us, incorporate us into a community and give us power. Community means power and that is very important now that the power of workers is under attack and community sense weakens, “said the actress.

“I made my first film in 1958. They were the last years of macarthism, when so many races were destroyed. But today We must remember that Hollywood resisted “, He added remembering the so -called ‘witch hunt’ of the senator Joseph McCarthy.

Then, he went to the armchair patio and asked: “If any of you has seen any documentary about a great social movement And he has wondered if he would have been so brave as to join, You don’t have to ask him anymore. We are at that time, and it is no trial! “, The actress proclaimed.

Do you want to be up to the last of all the novelties of film and series? Sign up for our Newsletter.