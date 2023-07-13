Final decision. Greissy Ortega He finally spoke from the United States and through a live link with Magaly Medina he informed that he would return to Lima this weekend after ending his relationship with the father of his children, Italo Villaseca. The public figure was grateful to the popular “Urraca” for having helped him get donations for her return tickets. In addition, Ortega asked not to mention Milena Zárate, because despite alluding that she returns “to the lion’s den,” she does so for her peace of mind and that of her children.

“With Ítalo the relationship was bad and everything happened very quickly. I was a mom very quickly and I didn’t want to let go of that relationship that hurt me. But I do everything for my peace of mind and that of my children. (…) This weekend I am returning to Lima, Ítalo already knows that. He has given permission for my children to return with me ”, held.

