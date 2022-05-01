The 1979 Ferrari 312 T4 of the double-iris drivers-constructors stands in Piazza della Libertà on Saturday evening in Maranello, surrounded by the key players of the Scuderia’s past and present, such as Mauro Forghieri and Mattia Binotto. The occasion is the preview screening of the film “Gilles Villeneuve, The Aviator”, produced by Rai Documentari on the fortieth anniversary of the death of the Cavallino pilot, intended for viewing by the general public in prime time on Rai 2 on 10 May. The writer has the personal disadvantage, or advantage depending on the perspective, of not having been able to experience the Villeneuve epic in Ferrari firsthand, capable of fueling an unparalleled fever without ever reaching the conquest of the title. There is therefore no personal claim to draw a portrait of Gilles, a task already perfectly fulfilled by the director Giangiacomo De Stefanobut such a position, free from the potential influence of personal memories, offers the opportunity to deepen the legacy of the Canadian driver and what has actually come to the most recent generations.

Villeneuve’s way of driving and life remains his way of always racing to the limit, without compromise, without calculations, without believing in “I can’t” and often without paying particular attention to the limits of the car. A racing philosophy that fascinated and still fascinates today, with Enzo Ferrari in love with that boy who in turn reminded him of a driver from his childhood, Tazio Nuvolari, but who also invites us to ask ourselves questions about the widespread celebration of a similar way of run. On the one hand, looking at the exploits of Gilles with the eyes of reason, a veil of apprehension stands in the way, woven by the different sensitivity of contemporary society. The enthusiasm for the stubbornness shown with the rotations and laps completed on three wheels or with a spoiler in a vertical position in front of the nose, is accompanied by the awareness of the consequences that similar deeds could have had on colleagues and spectators, in a context in which the security was far more precarious than today. There was no shortage of concerns already at the time, such as the recall of the then security manager Niki Lauda in Villeneuve and Arnoux after the 1979 duel with the sword in Dijon, an episode narrated in the documentary. It therefore arises spontaneously to ask ourselves how the same way of running would be received nowadays, whether it would still be celebrated as a manifestation of tenacity or rather received as a proof of unconsciousness.

On the other hand, looking at the deeds of the Canadian with only the eyes of the heart not filtered by the lenses of reason, still today one cannot but remain magnetically attracted to such a personality transposed behind the wheel. His driving style stands alongside other forms of artistic manifestations, becoming the expression of a way of being that was also reflected in the other aspects of Villeneuve’s life, such as the adventures in a helicopter or with road Ferraris. . Gilles has been handed down a racing philosophy and life always on the edge, typical of rock stars, a term used by the director De Stefano to describe the Canadian. Villeneuve stands as a modern version of the romantic heroinstinctive, emotional, capable of enhancing the present, without making calculations and compromises for the future, free from any self-imposed constraint, characteristics capable of capturing the emotions of both the old and the new generations.

Returning to the present, there are those who risk a comparison between Gilles and Charles Leclerc, not so much for the skills behind the wheel, which are unmatched in two Formula 1s so far apart, nor for the character or personal way of being, but for that aggressiveness driving that in recent years has led Charles to a few too many mistakes. However, the same could be said of the first four or five seasons of Verstappen’s career and of many other young drivers who have appeared in the Circus over the years. The difference between them and Gilles, in addition to the different security measures to guarantee their actions, lies in the time available to mature and enter into the perspective of thinking about the long term. Over the years Verstappen has progressively reduced his excesses behind the wheel, a road towards which Leclerc himself is also heading. Time prevented us from seeing if and how Villeneuve’s driving style would evolve, as he was slowly acquiring that greater self-control necessary to be able to aspire to the title. Fate, however, has frozen Gilles in the image of him as a symbol of an instinctive, emotional, impulsive pilot and man, traits deriving from an underlying genuineness, reluctant to adapt to conventions and compromises even in interpersonal relationships. What the documentary “The Aviator” therefore it also becomes an opportunity to celebrate a Formula 1 of the past that is opposed to today’s paddock, in which the humanity of its actors, although present in the depths, is increasingly filtered by the policies of the press offices. Last weekend at Imola Verstappen openly highlighted the modern rituality of the relationship between pilots and the press, centered on countless television appearances based on a few telegraphic questions, followed by formal replies repeated from broadcaster to broadcaster. A Formula 1 in which dense agendas it becomes increasingly difficult to carve out the space for a less frenetic journalism, with the time necessary to build a dialogue and bring out that underlying emotionality that is increasingly dormant. In order to witness a new fever it is therefore necessary to revalue the human aspect, an element at the basis of the collective interest in sport and which Gilles, in the car as well as outside, was able to express with his extraordinary way of being.