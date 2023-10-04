‘Green’ right down to the DNA. Being a vegetarian and being able to rigorously and completely embrace a diet without animal proteins could be partly a question of genetics. A new study from Northwestern University, published in the journal ‘Plos One’, identifies the ‘veg’ genes. Giving up meat, the authors reason, is certainly more fashionable than in the past, as demonstrated by the phenomenon of the ‘Impossible Burger’, burgers made with ‘fake’, i.e. vegetable, meat, or the spread of initiatives such as ‘Meatless Mondays’ , meatless Mondays. But in reality many more people would like to be vegetarians than actually are, researchers assure. And genetic ‘make-up’ could play a role in determining whether they are suited to vegetarianism or not.

“Are all humans capable of surviving long-term on a strict vegetarian diet? This question has not been seriously explored,” explains the study’s corresponding author, Nabeel Yaseen, professor emeritus of pathology at Northwestern’s Feinberg School of Medicine University. The data speaks for itself: a large percentage of those who define themselves as vegetarians – from 48 to 64% – admit to eating fish, poultry and/or red meat. Which, according to Yaseen, suggests that there are environmental or biological constraints that override the desire to adhere to a green diet: “We think it happens because there’s something innate that people may not see.”

To determine whether genetics contribute to the ability to adhere to a diet based on fruits, legumes, vegetables, scientists examined the genetic data of 5,324 strict vegetarians (who do not consume fish, poultry or red meat) in the UK Biobank and they compared them with 329,455 controls. All study participants were White Caucasian to obtain a homogeneous sample and avoid confounding by ethnicity. With this analysis they were identified 3 genes that are significantly associated with vegetarianism and 31 others potentially associated.

The study – conducted in collaboration with scientists from Washington University in St. Louis and Edinburgh, UK – discovered that many of these genes, including 2 of the first 3 (NPC1 and RMC1), are involved in lipid (fat) metabolism and brain function. “One area where plant products differ from meat is complex lipids,” notes Yaseen. “My hypothesis is that there may be lipid components in meat that some people need. And perhaps people whose genetics favor vegetarianism are able to synthesize these components endogenously. However, at the moment, these are simple speculation and there is still much work to be done to understand” veg physiology.

This is the first peer-reviewed, indexed study examining the association between genetics and strict vegetarianism. People choose not to eat meat mainly for religious or moral reasons, and recent research has provided evidence on the health benefits of the green food approach. Although being vegetarian is becoming more and more popular, true veggies remain a minority around the world. In the USA approximately 3-4% of the population. In the UK, 2.3% of adults and 1.9% of children. According to Eurispes data, in Italy there are 4.2% vegetarians and 2.4% vegans, in total 6.6%.

A determining factor for the preference of foods and drinks, the expert analyzes, can also be the way in which an individual’s body metabolizes them. For example, when trying alcohol or coffee for the first time, most people will not find them pleasant, but over time we develop a taste for these products, because of how alcohol or caffeine makes us feel. “I think with meat there’s something similar,” Yaseen says. “Maybe a certain component – ​​I’m hypothesizing a lipid component – ​​makes you want it and crave it.” Now “we hope – concludes the scientist – that future studies will lead to a better understanding of the physiological differences between vegetarians and non-vegetarians, thus allowing us to provide personalized dietary recommendations and produce better meat substitutes”.