Tucano was considered to be the deputy’s deputy in the São Paulo City Hall, but launched his own candidacy after electoral polls

The presenter and candidate for Mayor of São Paulo, Jose Luis Datena (PSDB), said this Monday (Aug 12, 2024) that he wanted to be vice president on the federal deputy’s ticket and also a candidate for the election Tabata Amaral (PSB) why do you think the congresswoman “bright”.

Datena, who was considered a certainty to be part of the ticket headed by Tabata, launched his own candidacy through the PSDB (Brazilian Social Democracy Party) after, according to them, results of electoral polls showed that he had a chance in the electoral race.

To the “Wheel of Life”from the TV Culturathe tucano stated that the presence of women in the municipal secretariats of a possible government will be mandatory.

“I agreed to leave the party [Carlos] Lupi, from Ciro [Gomes]to be Tabata’s deputy. That’s what I wanted to be, because I think she’s a brilliant girl.”he said, to justify his position.

The presenter, who joined the PDT with the aim of being the federal deputy’s vice-president, transferred to the PSDB party a few months later with the intention of forming an alliance and increasing the time for electoral propaganda on television.

Datena said, however, that he did not take the ticket forward after the change because he received an invitation “legitimate”.

“From the moment I went, I received a legitimate invitation, as a member of the party, based on research that I had the potential to be mayor of São Paulo, I accepted”he stated.

WITHDRAWAL

The candidate was also asked whether, if elected, he would serve out his term or whether he would step aside to run for other positions. In a questioning session with g1 On Tuesday (6th August), Datena stated that his dream in politics “is to be a senator”.

According to him, the “intention” is to fulfill the mandate. He also said that he no longer wants to run for office in the Upper House and that he would only return to journalism if he was not elected Mayor of São Paulo.