New Delhi: Defense Minister Rajnath Singh said on Saturday that a country which depends on imports for its military equipment can never be strong. He said that being self-reliant in the defense sector is linked to the country’s “self-respect” and “sovereignty”.

India is a big market for large defense companies and the country is among the three countries that have imported the most military hardware in the last eight years. Singh said that the government has banned the import of 101 types of weapons and military systems till 2024.

Addressing the Deendayal Smriti Lecture online, he said that this decision has given an opportunity to manufacture defense equipment worth Rs 52,000 crore per year in India. The minister said that the central government will soon come up with a new defense production and procurement policy.

On the Agriculture Bills recently passed by Parliament, Singh said that the commitment to the welfare of farmers has remained since the era of Deendayal Upadhyaya. He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken such steps which will help farmers to get better price for their produce.

