Of Clare Bidoli

Heart attack and stroke can also depend on how much we moved as children and adolescents. This is demonstrated by a Finnish study which will be presented at the next annual congress of the European Society of Cardiology

The risk of heart attack and stroke as an adult closely correlates with how much we moved during childhood and adolescence. To prove it a study by the University of Eastern Finland which has shown that a sedentary lifestyle as a child has repercussions on the heart in adulthood, even in subjects with normal weight and blood pressure. The results of the work will be presented at the next annual meeting of the European Society of Cardiology (from 25 to 28 August in Amsterdam).

Researchers have found that excessive sedentary lifestyle, which is now widespread in children and adolescents, literally weighs the heart down — he explains Perrone Filardi, president of the Italian Society of Cardiology (SIC), full professor of Cardiology and director of the School of Specialization in Diseases of the Cardiovascular Apparatus at the University of Naples Federico II —. Previous studies in adults have shown that a heavier heart as an adult increases the chances of heart attack and stroke. Children and adolescents should therefore move more to protect their future heart health. See also Cases of prostate cancer are on the rise in Italy: it's not just aging that's to blame

Even in Italy too sedentary children According to Istat data, they would be approx 2 million children in our country do not practice sport or physical activity. The latest data from OKkio alla Salute, the surveillance system on overweight, obesity and lifestyles of primary school children of the Istituto Superiore di Sanit, show that in our country almost 1 in 3 overweight or obese children, who on 20 .3% did not do any physical activity the day before the survey and that 44.5% of children spend more than 2 hours a day in front of TV/Tablet/Mobile phone.

Lifestyles and nutrition The Finnish study is very interesting and enriches a consolidated body of knowledge on the importance of lifestyle for the well-being of each individual – comments Alberto Villani, head of General Pediatrics and director of the Istituto per la Salute del Bambino Ges in Rome —. Epigenetics, the science that has demonstrated how behaviors and the environment are able to modulate the genetic heritage, has highlighted the importance of investing in developmental age to improve the quality and length of life. The pillars of well-being are represented by: a regular motor activity (playful or sporty), which also simply means walking, going up and down stairs, running in a meadow, playing games in the open air. One must be added to this healthy habit correct and varied diet (preferring the Mediterranean diet), adequate sleep in terms of duration and quality and bowel regularity. Establishing good habits from an early age, respecting a few simple rules, allow you to live longer and in good health. See also Covid, Galli: "I hope infections peak by January"

Physical exercise, in addition to improving the health conditions of the child (and future adult), also contributes to psychological well-being and academic performance. L’World Health Organization (WHO) recommends that children perform an average of 60 minutes a day of moderate to vigorous physical activitysuch as brisk walking, dancing and cycling to school e at least three hours a week of intense sporting activity such as running, football, swimming also associated with muscle and bone strengthening exercises.

The results The study is part of the Children of the 90s project also known as the University of Bristol’s Avon Longitudinal Study of Parents and Children (ALSPAC) which analyzes environmental and genetic factors that influence health and development of generations of people over the years. In the case of the Finnish study, 766 children aged 11 (55% girls, 45% boys) who were made to wear a smartwatch to track their activities were examined. The same activity, to the same children (in the meantime become teenagers and adults), was repeated at 15 and 24 years of age and the data emerged, together with the results of some tests (such as echocardiography) and other types of information (including sex, fat body weight, smoking, physical activity, socioeconomic status) allowed us to analyze the association between sedentary time and heart health between 11 and 24 years. See also Covid Italy, Iss: Rt up slightly, stable intensive care and hospitalizations

What emerged was that at age 11, children were sedentary for an average of 362 minutes a day, rising to 474 minutes in adolescence (15 years) and 531 minutes a day in young adulthood (24 years). In the study, the children were sedentary for more than six hours a day and this number increased by nearly three hours a day until they reached adulthood,” they comment. Perrone Filardi and Ciro Indolfi, past president of the SIC —

. Research findings indicate that the accumulation of inactive time correlates with heart damage regardless of body weight and blood pressure. Parents should therefore encourage children and adolescents to move more and limit the time spent on social media and video games. Because the way you spend your days as a child can have a decisive influence on your future cardiac health.