The great Jaime Sabines (1926-1999) says that “love is the finest silence, the most trembling, the most unbearable.” Thus begins his poem ‘Los amorosos’. It may be that two people can quietly love each other, what happens is that, normally, we are dizzy not to express in some way what we feel, our silence is not going to be confused with disinterest. Especially in these times, with so many communication tools at our fingertips. This Valentine’s Day, the imperative of the pandemic and the impossibility of many couples getting together may make us send more loving WhatsApp messages than usual. But … is it just as romantic? «WhatsApp has its own language. Neither better nor worse. But, of course, with its limitations », warns Inés Lozano, professor at the University of La Rioja and researcher in the Semantics, Syntax and Use of Language group. As he explains, by not saying things to ourselves in person, we lose the information that suprasegmental traits give us, which are those that are not strictly words, their combinations and their meaning: that is, the tone and rhythm of the voice, the intonation , the gestures…

And that which is lost in whatsapps is key when we try to convey deep and complex feelings such as love. To flirt, okay, great. But for important topics, in general, it is better not to resort exclusively to whatsapp. Isn’t it the same for someone to call you to congratulate you on your birthday or to send you a message? And the same goes for expressing condolences. An audio is almost better, where you contribute more and the prosody is appreciated (all the nuances that the voice contains) », argues Lozano. That is, it is shabby to hide behind a WhatsApp … The expert does not want to be so blunt. If the WhatsApp messages are text, they can have the same value as a letter. Who can say that the epistolary genre has not captured great passions? But we should avoid replacing words with emojis because their use, Lozano warns, «has become very trivial: we spend wasapeando 24 hours a day seven days a week and we send kisses and hearts to everything, to close any conversation ».

Therefore, another advice from Lozano is to have watch out for the assumptions and deceptions of some whatsapp loves. By disregarding the context, they are either swearing us eternal love while on the toilet or preparing some lentils (hopefully not at the same time). In other words, they are not giving it due importance … and maybe we are.

A language of its own



This changes when the exchange of whatsapps is between established couples, who already know each other well. Agnese Sampietro, PhD in Linguistics from the University of Valencia and author of the first systematic study of emojis in Spain, in addition to noting that the use of hearts has been extended for non-loving uses, recalls an experiment that was carried out in the United States with a couple who was asked to communicate only using emojis for a week. “There were misunderstandings due to the lack of textual anchoring, but they reached conventions”, he highlights. And in a study carried out in Germany, Sampietro adds, the same could be verified: reading endless WhatsApp conversations of a couple, it was seen “that both members ended up developing a language where not loving emojis had a romantic meaning for them.” They had created their language of love.

«The important thing is to transmit and feel. WhatsApp sometimes makes it difficult … but other times it can help! –Said Alicia López Losantos, psychologist and director of the agency of stable relationships Lazos, with branches throughout the country. There are very shy people to whom it helps you express your love. It’s like the old letter. Being romantic on whatsapp? Why not?”. However, let’s get playful – it’s Valentine’s Day! – and analyze with the help of two experts how there are four ultra-romantic moments collected in songs, movies and plays ‘translated’ into the language of WhatsApp. And it seems that it is not valid for everything … If someone is left with a bad body for dirtying these jewels, some recommendation: resort to the originals.

When Carlos and Marta lose their magic Song: ‘Hanging in your hands’

In this song by Marta Sánchez and Carlos Baute, where they play two lovers, the music and their suggestive voices come together for the perfect love storm. But what happens if we ‘translate’ a bit of the song to WhatsApp? «If there is already a loss of sound and prosody of the words in an oral message, it is even more noticeable in the songs, where the prominence falls largely on the musical part and the interpretation that the singers make by modulating their voices. That modulation and that interpretation contain a large part of the emotional charge», Says Inés Lozano. That is, in this case all magic is lost. It looks like an inventory of some company. What a cool thing, right? «The message of love that the song conveys is lost. It seems like a conversation between two friends talking about vacations and hobbies “, argues psychologist Alicia López Losantos, director of Lazos. So, if with this type of whatsapps we want to spark the spark …, we can now change our tactic. «People who come to our agency seek illusion … to enlighten themselves! and for that you have to make them connect with someone. That is why we advise them, we give them advice, we follow up … », he says. They give a little professional help, come on, because two people can adore each other and see their relationship frustrated because they did not know how to transfer their feelings to the other through the appropriate means.

‘Romeo and Juliet’ (William Shakespeare)

Now forever become the most famous lovers, the passing of the centuries has not subtracted an iota of romanticism and intensity from this youthful romance against the current and with a tragic ending. Has it gone out of style? Okay, some kids of our day would surely say things in a less poetic way (although in 14th century Verona, without having Shakespeare’s pen behind it, surely too). But the bottom line of the matter, the outburst of first loves and taking risks, is still valid. Now, transferring a few phrases from the play to WhatsApp, let’s say that its dramatic situation makes you laugh. «Often, as in this theatrical fragment, we lose the context of the action. There is verbal exchange, yes, but what about the action and context surrounding that exchange? A whatsapp is limited to transmitting textual information, but everything that goes beyond is absent or half transmitted, “justifies Lozano. Sure, at that moment, the tension is maximum. There is a very real danger of death about Romeo. On whatsapp, to begin with, the lovers are not together and neither Juliet’s extreme concern nor Romeo’s defiance frame their love. “The dialogue It seems nonsense, as if each one was talking about a different thing and they did not understand each other. Hence the last emoticon », says López Losantos.

What a cold farewell !! ‘Casablanca’ (1942)

Who doesn’t have the final scene of ‘Casablanca’ branded with fire? That farewell on the plane, unexpected for Ilsa (Ingrid Berman), who thought she was not going to separate from her beloved Rick (Humphrey Bogart), who had just met after a long time without seeing each other … The intensity of the moment is overwhelming. It is sensed that they are saying goodbye forever, giving up a great love. The language of cinema accentuates it, indicates Inés Lozano. The close-ups, the music, the voices of both, their way of looking at each other … In this case, the magic of the cinema exacerbates the feelings that are explicitly evident in their dialogue. But that dialogue on WhatsApp … ahem … would not go down in history. «On WhatsApp we often use emojis to substitute words. In this case, not only is the sound of the words lost, as in any written form, but also the way we imagine the concepts is limited. We lose what makes that face or that gesture special “, underlines the linguist Inés Lozano. The non-verbal language in the scene is key, he approaches her as if about to hug her, her eyes are full of tears and her face is up. There are no emojis that translate that with dignity. For the psychologist Alicia López, “by whatsapp the gravity of the situation and the seriousness of the statement with its sentimental burden are lost. It seems like a light conversation without any intention.

Like to run away ‘Don Juan Tenorio’ (José Zorrilla)

With the golden pick that Don Juan had, who went here and there breaking hearts … If he lived in the present and trusted WhatsApp his capacity for seduction, he would have it very crude. His poetic tone does not go well with emojis and the abbreviations of the messaging application. He would have to change tactics. “This scene from the Tenorio is a classic, but not only because of the text,” Inés Lozano points out. Add Don Juan speaking to Doña Inés with his deep and seductive voice in a room alone by candlelight, with maybe some romantic music in the background. Nothing to see! It’s that context is everything. Not only what we say and our body language and our voice … what surrounds us is important! In fact, the same message said in a dark and lonely place does not sound the same as in the middle of a department store or in the queue of the supermarket, surrounded by people in their rush and their cars. In the case of Don Juan and Doña Inés, characters from 16th century Seville, WhatsApp has a … strange effect. “It does not seem like a conversation of conquest and seduction, but rather a description of the environment,” says psychologist Alicia López. Here is his advice that Tenorio already applied to make you fall in love: “When you are with a person, you must make him see that you have forgotten the rest of the world and that you are focusing only on him”.