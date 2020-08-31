Highlights: Former President Pranab Mukherjee dies at the age of 84

Pranab Mukherjee was considered a veteran Congress leader

From Indira Gandhi to Manmohan Singh’s government

Pranab Mukherjee was called the moving encyclopedia

new Delhi

Pranab Mukherjee is no more. With this, one of the strongest wheels in the country’s politics has been uprooted for the last 6 decades. From the grandfather of politics to the seat of Mukherjee, the political journey of Pranab Dada was the words of Nida Fazli – sometimes where no one meets, sometimes lives, sometimes there is no hope. The one he wished either could not be found or met a lot of enemies. And what he did not want, he suddenly got.

Pranab da, who was growing up in the Bengali environment in the fifties and sixties, had a lot of enthusiasm in his mind from the beginning, he was also excited. But the direction to get the objective was not known. His family had been associated with the Congress from the beginning. Pranab first started his career as a professor. Then he also entered journalism. While in Bengal he was highly influenced by the emerging Indira Gandhi. During the Bengal tour, Indira saw potential in Pranab Mukherjee, after which he was included in his new team.

In a short span of time, he joined the leaders closest to Indira. She was so impressed with Mukherjee that in 1969, the young Pranab da was made a Rajya Sabha MP, cutting the leaf of many veterans. Over the next few years he became close to Sanjay Gandhi along with Indira Gandhi. He became part of Indira-Sanjay Gandhi’s core team when the Emergency was imposed.

Former President Pranab Mukherjee dies at the age of 84

He remained with her with commitment even when Indira lost after Emergency. Pranab Mukherjee has mentioned in his book that in 1980 Indira Gandhi did not want her to contest the Lok Sabha elections. But he contested and lost from Bolpur Lok Sabha seat in West Bengal against Indira Gandhi’s wishes. Then Indira Gandhi was very angry with him, even scolded him. Pranab wrote that he himself and all the other people had also accepted that they would not find a place in the government. But he was given a place in Indira’s cabinet.

Former President Pranab Mukherjee dies, know every update

However, this pain remained in Pranab da’s mind. He could never win elections. His close friends used to make fun of him. It became a dream for him to become a Lok Sabha MP. This dream came true in 2004 when he won the election for the first time. Till then, Pranab da, who held the office of every major ministry, was crying bitterly after winning the Lok Sabha elections.

His dream of winning the Lok Sabha was fulfilled but there was another pressing desire to become Prime Minister. It is said that when Indira Gandhi was assassinated after 1984, her name came to the forefront as her successor. But Rajiv Gandhi was elected. Pranab accepted this decision but could not consider Rajiv as a natural leader, as a result Pranab left the Congress and formed his party. But he could not leave any influence in Bengal. Finally returned home again in Congress.

Former President Pranab Mukherjee died, was on ventilator for several days

When Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated, he was named as his successor, but Narasimha Rao became PM. Pranab Mukherjee came close to Sonia Gandhi in later years when the party was marginalized. But he became Sonia’s mentor at the worst time. He came to power between 1998 and 2004 with the Congress back on track. Even then, there was a discussion that Sonia might introduce Pranab as PM. But then Pranab’s dream broke. Dr. Manmohan Singh became the PM while alerting everyone.

In the talks with his close friends, the pain of not being able to become PM was exposed. But it never made it an issue. His stature in the UPA was less than that of the PM. He used to act as a bridge between the party and the government. Sonia’s troubleshooter. Whether it was the issue of securing a vote of confidence during UPA-1 or the handling of the Anna Movement in 2011, Pranab continued to guide the government-party.

In 2012, Pranab da was once meeting with the media at his home. At that time, the Congress was not serious about his presidential candidacy. He then told the media that he wanted the house to be small but that the main feature of Rashtrapati Bhavan is that he would do the morning walk well there. This was a clear message to the party leadership, soon his candidature was announced. It was then said that even though Pranab Mukherjee was a better choice as a President. But the Congress had to bear the brunt of withdrawing from active politics. The lack of mature leadership in the party was attributed to the drastic defeat in the 2014 general election.

The tape recorder was said to be fitted inside Pranab Mukherjee’s brain. If one thing happens in front of Pranab Mukherjee, then he used to say as if it has been taped in the mind. From the rule of law to the years old tales, the moving encyclopedias were considered. He has also written a diary for 40 years. He had said that its pages should be published after his death. Now that Pranab da is no more, now he will also face the pages. Now the time will tell how many stories buried in politics from those pages will be alive after Pranab’s death.