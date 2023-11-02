Al-Ahly of Egypt tied 0-0 in the return leg in Cairo, after losing the first leg with a clean goal.

Al-Ahly lost its second championship this season after losing the Super Cup to the Algerian club, USM Algiers, with a clean goal.

Before the start of the season, Al-Ahly signed Frenchman Anthony Modeste in a free transfer deal, as the deal sparked controversy due to the player’s age, which is over 35 years old, especially since Marcel Koller, Al-Ahly’s coach, had requested to sign a foreign striker since last season.

Modist’s posts

Modest participated against Enppi in the Egypt Cup semi-finals, and was able to score his only goal since joining at the beginning of the season, while he missed scoring in the matches between Al-Ismaily and Al-Masry in the Egyptian League, during which the Red Team scored 7 goals, despite the French striker’s participation as a starter in both matches.

Modeste also participated as a substitute in 3 matches in the African League, the first against Simba of Tanzania in the second leg of the quarter-finals, which ended in a draw with one goal for each team, as well as his participation as a substitute in the two matches against South African Sundowns, back and forth, and he did not help his team score goals in the two matches to leave the new tournament in the semi-finals. .

numbers

Since the beginning of the season, Modest has played mainly 3 matches, and as a substitute, he has only scored one goal.

In the two league matches against Al-Masry and Al-Ismaily, Modeste only took two shots, touched the ball 12 times, and the accuracy of his passes was 64%.

During the 29 minutes Modeste played with them in the first leg against Sundowns, he only touched the ball once, and the same happened in the return match, where he touched the ball only twice with two headers.

Kohler’s comment

Marcel Kohler, Al-Ahly’s technical director, commented on Modest’s performance that the player is not ready as a result of his absence from participating in the matches in the past period, stressing that he needs to participate in the league matches to prepare him to appear better.

Modest’s last experience before coming to Al-Ahly was with Borussia Dortmund, and he only succeeded in scoring two goals throughout the season, while the most prominent season in which he witnessed his brilliance dates back 7 seasons ago, with the German Köln, where he ranked third at the time in the list of top scorers in the “Bundesliga” in the 2016 season – 2017, with 25 goals, behind Robert Lewandowski and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, the top scorers for Bayern Munich and Dortmund at the time.

attacks

The social networking site

Imad Osama commented on Modest’s performance, saying: “May God forgive the administration and God for wasting so much time, and in the end, we answer Modest… and God forgives Kohler if this was his choice,” while Henry wrote: “Modist put more effort into his presentation video than what he did in the Sun Downs match.” “.

Sayed Abdel Hafeez, Al-Ahly’s former director of football, commented in television statements after the match: “Modest is a waste of time and we should not be patient with him, and there should be another option,” adding: “Modesit was, Al-Ahly must think about what will happen in the future.”