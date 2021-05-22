May 22 is the commemorative day of the biodiversity of planet Earth. Its conservation is key to life and to prevent disease, however, none of the global goals of the last decade for its preservation have been met. Latin America has some of the most biodiverse countries in the world, thanks, in part, to the Amazon, the main lung of the planet.

The loss of biodiversity can cause zoonoses, diseases transmitted from animals to humans. Something that sounds familiar, in the middle of the Covid-19 virus pandemic.

The World Health Organization (WHO) said the coronavirus was likely transmitted from bats to humans, via a third animal. Scientific data show that 60% of infectious human diseases that emerged between 1990 and 2004 come from animals.

In this context, with the slogan “I am part of the solution”, the United Nations celebrates this May 22, the International Day for Biological Diversity. Biodiversity is the set of plants, animals and microorganisms, as well as species, varieties, races, ecosystems and their environments.

Famous voices from around the world have joined the call for the protection of biodiversity. Among these people stands out the environmental leader, Greta Thunberg, who left a video on Twitter to commemorate the day. He has done so with a powerful message:

“Our relationship with nature is broken. But relationships can change. When we protect nature, we are nature protecting itself.”

Dependence on biodiversity and the danger of its deterioration

UN data show that fish provide 20% of animal protein to around 3 billion people; plants are responsible for more than 80% of the human diet; And, also, 80% of people in the rural world depend on plants to have traditional medicines.

Other data, also from the UN, show the contrast between the importance and deterioration of biodiversity. One million species of animals and plants are in danger of extinction, while data from the World Wildlife Fund organization shows that since 1970 the species of vertebrates have been reduced by 60%.

Photograph showing the Palo Verde National Park, in San José, Costa Rica. © Jeffrey Arguedas / EFE

Biodiversity is key to obtaining resources such as water, food, medicine, clothing, fuel, shelter and energy. On the contrary, among the causes for its deterioration are demography, climate change, pollution and invasive species.

Government plans to preserve biological diversity

Between 2011 and 2020, a Strategic Plan for Biological Diversity was carried out, promoted by the Convention on Biological Biodiversity made up of 195 countries and the European Union. Its results will be evaluated in October, at the United Nations Conference on Biodiversity # COP15. However, António Guterres, Secretary General of the UN, assured that “none of the global biodiversity objectives have been met by 2020.”

In this decade there will be two new opportunities: in 2021, begins the Decade of Ocean Science for Sustainable Development and the UN Decade for the Restoration of Ecosystems.

Image of a turtle being released in Buenaventura, Colombia. © Ernesto Guzmán Jr / EFE

On Friday May 21, on the eve of the International Day for Biological Diversity, the G7 environment ministers agreed to adhere to the target known as “30×30”. It is an initiative of Costa Rica and other countries, which emerged in 2019 at the United Nations General Assembly. The plan contemplates protecting at least 30% of the terrestrial and marine surface by 2030; currently 15% of the land and 7% of the sea are protected.

Latin America, a world reference region in biodiversity

Latin America has six of the most biodiverse countries in the world, including Colombia, Brazil and Ecuador, according to the United Nations Environment Program. In fact, 60% of the world’s terrestrial, marine and freshwater life is in Latin America, thanks to the Amazon, in addition to the variety of climates and ecosystems in the region. According to WWF, the Amazon is a fundamental ecological reserve for the entire planet.

Brazil has 2.4 million species, which means between 15 and 20% of the world’s biodiversity. In addition, it has 20% of the world’s fresh water. Colombia, for its part, has 10% of the world’s biodiversity; while Ecuador has 9% of frog species and more than 400 species of mammals.

However, the World Wide Fund for Nature has warned of the alarming decline of biodiversity in Latin America. Between 1970 and 2016, 94% of biological diversity was lost, a study based on the monitoring and study of 21,000 species.