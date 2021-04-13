Tonight PSG will face Bayern again in the decisive match for their aspirations to qualify for the semi-finals of the Champions League. In the win in the first leg (2-3), at the Allianz Arena, two players They were key in the Parisian team: Mbappé and Keylor Navas.

Called to be the protagonist in the big events, the Costa Rican goalkeeper has been the great success of Paris Saint Germain. A few hours before the decisive match, L’Equipe recalls how the signing of Keylor Navas was conceived and also reveals who were his main competitors in the operation: Courtois and Donnarumma.

The signing was managed by Portuguese Antero Henrique, PSG sports director. It was 2019 and Thibaut Courtois had just arrived at Real Madrid a year earlier and was entering a rivalry for the position in goal with Keylor Navas, at the white club since 2014. Keylor had just won three Champions League titles in a row with Real Madrid, but the arrival of Courtois brought an inevitable struggle. Keylor’s for maintaining ownership and Courtois’s for trying to win it over.

According to the French newspaper, PSG tried to sign Courtois before Navas, precisely because that competition compromised the role of the Belgian. Henrique tried. He met in Belgium with Courtois’ father and his agent, Christophe Henrotay, but the former Chelsea player’s environment responded that he wanted to stay in Madrid.

It was then that, according to the French sports newspaper, the offensive by Keylor Navas began. For this, Henrique had the help of his compatriot Jorge Mendes, Cristiano Ronaldo’s agent, who participated in several meetings in Madrid with the player.

PSG made him an irrefutable offer. In sports, being the undisputed number one and being indisputable, unlike his situation at Real Madrid where there was a debate in goal. Economically, a transfer of around 10 million euros, linked to a four-year contract.

During the contacts Antero Henrique was later dismissed from his position and Leonardo entered his place at the head of the Sports Directorate. A new goalkeeper, the Italian Gianluigi Donnarumma of AC Milan, also entered the fray. But in the last days of the summer market, Leonardo ended up specifying the arrival of Navas for 15 million euros. At PSG they are grateful that Leonardo completed the negotiations started by Antero Henirque. Because after a season and a half at the club, at the Parisian club, owned by Qatari Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, one thing is clear: it would have been a shame to have let a goalkeeper like Keylor Navas pass.