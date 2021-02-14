The date of Valentine’s Day has many followers but also many detractors. And although the year 2020 and the beginning of 2021 they have not been very conducive to celebrating weddingsDue to the limitation of capacity to avoid the spread of the coronavirus, the truth is that if numbers are made, married people win economically when, for example, paying for car insurance.

The insurance comparator Acierto.com has analyzed the differences between single and married policies, concluding that singles can pay up to 43% more than their married counterparts. And not only that, but they drive worse cars.

The explanation is simple: “although the marital status is not decisive, for insurers a single driver usually involves more risks than one who is married and has children. It is estimated that the driver who takes his family will be more prudent than the one who travels alone and has no responsibilities, “they comment from the platform. We are also talking about people who are usually younger and with less experience at the wheel than married people – which translates into more risk for the insurer.

To this we must add another point: the age of the vehicles they drive. Specifically, the figures indicate that the number of singles who drive a car over 15 years old is 20.5% higher than that of their married counterparts. The latter drive new cars in 10.3% more of the cases.

“A single person usually has more difficulties to face payments that are assumed together as a couple,” they indicate from Acierto.com. “This does that singles drive older cars and, consequently, with a higher risk of breakdown and being involved in a traffic accident. In addition, older vehicles are equipped with fewer security systems, which would imply a higher outlay in the event of claims with personal injury.

If we analyze the data in detail, we observe that in the case of car insurance for third parties and all risks with excess, Singles pay 33% more than married people, a percentage that is increased to 43% for all-risk policies without excess. In this way, on average, singles pay 34% more for car insurance than married people.

To finish, this year we have to add another point: the insurance tax that will affect car insurance to a greater extent, which is mandatory. In the case of families This amount can be divided between the members of the couple, while a single person must assume it alone.

At this point, however, it should be noted that the Constitution denies the possibility of discrimination based on marital status or sex. Although in practice things change.

Almost 8,000 fewer at the end of the year



Beyond car insurance, being single is expensive in other ways as well. Among others, singles not only cannot benefit from certain tax advantages –Such as joint personal income tax and inheritance tax bonuses in some communities– but they pay more for certain services. Not to mention that the payment is not shared, but must be assumed alone.

For example, they are forced to allocate a higher percentage than those married or mated to vacation packages, to hotel rooms, to the rent of the house and its consumption, and even to food from the supermarket in some cases. And it is that although the price is the same for all customers, there are many containers that force them to buy more. The same happens with food delivery and minimum orders. They also cannot enjoy 2×1 offers in gyms or the like.

As a result of all the above and according to calculations, singles end the year with a personal heritage of almost 8,000 euros less than married people in the same economic situation. And linked to this, they are the ones who request the most loans and live the most stressed. Something that also complicates the fact of assuming your family obligations alone.