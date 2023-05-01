Constancy is an inherent value to achieve success. He Mexican Sebastian Trevino It is a sample of this and it is that since it debuted in theater with the musical Wickedwhere he shared credits with Ana Cecilia Anzaldúa, Danna Paola and Cecilia de la Cueva, has not abandoned the genre.

Later, some roles would come in different telenovelas and TV Azteca series, but he never stopped combining his passion for music and acting on the theater stages.

For 2019 he moved to New York, seeking to gain a place in broadway and with his effort he integrates into works such as The jury and The pretty pants bandit.

But one of the biggest opportunities of his career was about to arrive: his leading role in the Broadway musical On Your Feetbased on the inspiring life and music of Gloria Estefan and her husband Emilio, winners of 26 Grammy Awards.

Said work has left New York to go on a tour of different places in the United States and, without a doubt, being part of it is a dream come true for the talented royal.

How do you get into the life of Gloria and Emilio, and do you personify precisely this famous producer?

My first approach to the music of Gloria Estefan) It was through my mother, who loved it, but my first memories are from her days of boleros, which had ballads in Spanish, I always remembered it as music for parents, for adults. I knew about three songs from popular culture, but I knew nothing of his life, nor of all his eighties hits, of all the pop hits he had, until I was in the musical and had the script in my hands. I was like ‘wow, was she singing this? and did this happen to you?’ He was lost, I knew nothing of his life. Once I enter the project and they give me all the material for the play, and I start to study the script, the songs and all the music, I see that incredible story they have had, struggling and going through so many obstacles, And I’m starting to get curious. Obviously I start to see videos, some documentaries of his life, about how they started in the musical production, etc., and the prizes they have won anyway. There I went like Alice in Wonderland, in the YouTube hole.

At the beginning you had been chosen and you had to reject the work for other projects, but finally you enter this second national tour. How did you receive this new opportunity?

As they say “when it’s your turn, even if you take off; when it’s not your turn, even if you wear it”. When I auditioned for On your feet, I also did it for a musical in Washington DC that he did completely in Spanish. I went through filters and by the time they told me that I had been in On your feet, I couldn’t take it anymore because I had accepted another job, to do an original musical, The pretty pants bandit, in Atlanta. When they told me about On your feet I said ‘it can’t be, now what do I do?’ Besides, he had told them yes two or three days before.

It hurt my soul, but I was faithful to my convictions and my instincts, and I went first with Atlanta, which was also a super good experience and was great. And how things turned out later that this same director and choreographer, Luis Salgado, was going to direct and choreograph this second national Broadway tour of On your feet, so fortunately they liked me, they stayed with my contact and they sought me out to audition as six months later, when they started casting the tour. So I said “now it has to be mine” and that’s how it was.

How does it feel to have achieved your Broadway dream and be on one of the biggest theater stages in America?

It is a dream come true. When they notified me and I read the email, I couldn’t believe it. Besides, everything happens when it has to happen and everything fits. Right at that moment I applied for an artist scholarship, because the work permit I had in the United States with had already expired and everything settled. They approved my artist visa and after two weeks they offered me this job and I was flying in the clouds. It really is a combination of a lot of effort, all these dreams I’ve had of doing Broadway, of doing musical theater in a big way in the United States, in New York. Although it is not a production with which we are fixed in a theater in New York, it is a broadway production, but he’s on tour. So I feel it closer, more accessible, I already see it there.

It has been a constant job for you to stay in acting. How would you describe your time in this branch and combine it with music on stage?

Most of my career has been musicals, because it’s what fascinates me the most and what I’m most passionate about, so since I was a kid I’ve been involved in musical things. singing, music, dance. To complement everything I do musical theatre and it has been an adventure, many ups and downs, a lot of uncertainty that comes almost hand in hand with any artistic career or any freelance career, that you have a job and it ends, and now you have to look for the next one, whether you are a graphic designer, an actor or whatever. There are a lot of moments of ‘oh, now what?’, that you don’t stay in the audition, those frustrations, but when things turn out and you end up in a project and being on stage, that’s when I see that it has been worth it. worth all the effort and all the dedication and all the tears, both of happiness and sadness.

Suddenly the genre of musicals is difficult with the public both in cinema and in theater. How do you feel that there are more and more musicals that are being adapted in Mexico and that there is a larger audience for them?

I love it, I love that so many things are being done in Mexico. I feel like (musicals) are such a specific field, there are a lot of people who don’t like it, I even see my family. But it has grown so much and it is becoming more mainstream, more popular, more commercial, that it is reaching new audiences and gaining momentum in Mexico, that fascinates me. I think it’s still an industry that needs to grow, because the United States is ahead of us by about 80 years, they already have it very established culturally, but here we go and I love that things are changing and that the genre is being accepted so much .

There are Mexican actors who have had the opportunity to join theater musicals in the United States. How do you feel that more and more possibilities are opening up for talent from our country, both in film and theater?

Completely. Right now, diversity is not only in fashion, but it is necessary and visibility is something that everyone wants to have, so the fact that they are hiring so many Hispanics, so many Latinos, in all kinds of projects, both musical and acting, fascinates me, and more because they open up more possibilities for me and more opportunities. It’s exciting to see what the future holds.

THE PROFILE

Sebastian Trevino

Actor and singer

*Date and place of birth: January 22, 1990, in Monterrey, Nuevo León.

*Beginnings: He began his career doing theater in Mexico City. Her debut was in the musical Wicked, where she shared credits with Ana Cecilia Anzaldúa, Danna Paola and Cecilia de la Cueva. She later participated in works such as El hombre de La Mancha, Rent, Bule bule, the show, among others.

*Likes: He is addicted to chocolate and watching TV marathons. If you see him with headphones, he’s probably listening to reggaeton.

Facts about his acting career

Although she has appeared in telenovelas such as La hija pródiga and Tres milagros, from TV Azteca, her career has mainly been focused on theater.

2013

The famous musical Wicked had an adaptation in Mexico, and Sebastián debuted in its ensemble, sharing the stage with stars like Cecilia de la Cueva and Danna Paola.

2015

In the years following Wicked, more participations were added in works such as Man of La Mancha, Rent, Bule bule, the show and You’re good, Charlie Brown.

2019

He moves to New York looking for a place on the Broadway stage and in the following years he participates in plays such as The jury and The pretty pants bandit.

2023

He is currently on the second US national tour of the Broadway musical On Your Feet, based on the life and music of Gloria Estefan and her husband Emilio.