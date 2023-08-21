“Being gay is against nature and races exist”. Storm over the secretary of the League in Modena

“To say that gays go against nature is not nonsense.” Storm over the secretary of the League in Modena, Guglielmo Golinelli, who in defending General Vannacci maintained the existence of “races” even among human beings. “I’m a farmer and, just as they exist in animals, they exist objectively in men too,” said the Northern League exponent in an interview with the Gazzetta di Modena after a post on Facebook in which he defended the general accused of homophobia and sexism for the content of a self-published book.

“If we analyze the concept of homosexuality from the point of view of nature and natural law, the purpose of any human being is to reproduce, give continuity to the species and build a family”, said Golinelli, reiterating his support for Vannacci, also partly expressed by the secretary Matteo Salvini. “To say that gays go against nature is not a nonsense when we consider the above. But I would never say that homosexuals are not normal. Vannacci inserts this thought into a reflection on reproduction and I do the same,” said Golinelli.

“Words that disgust us and plunge us back into the darkest years of the twentieth century, evoking concepts such as that of race, discredited by the entire scientific community, discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation, procreation as the sole purpose of human life, denial climate,” attacked the Democratic Party. “We are talking about the provincial secretary of the League, not the embarrassing utterance of an exalted sympathizer, which the party leaders themselves try to keep hidden”, said the provincial secretary Dem Roberto Solomita, “we are talking about a figure with roles of responsibility, who represents, on the territory, one of the two main parties that govern the country, even if we would expect exits of this tenor from Forza Nuova and not from the right that governs the country.