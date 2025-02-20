He says that “César’s woman should not only be honest, but also seem.” A few days ago I participated in a round table about communication and sustainability. In it, we agree several communication directors and ESG of renowned companies to discuss a key issue: Do you just do sustainability well or is it necessary also to communicate it effectively?

The answer seems obvious, but the reality is that many companies have not yet found the right balance between being, doing and the opinion of sustainability. I firmly believe that communication is not just a speaker of sustainable initiatives; It is, in itself, a fundamental part of the strategy. If a company wants to be sustainable, you must integrate these principles into your business model. If you want to make sustainability, you should ensure that your actions have real impact, that permeate the business operation. And if you want to seem, you must communicate it with coherence, transparency and closeness.

“Many companies, for fear of being accused of exaggerating their sustainable commitment, choose not to communicate their efforts.”

In the digital age, communicating sustainability presents great challenges. We face a sea of ​​ESG messages on social networks that, far from capturing attention, can generate indifference or even skepticism. Today, more than ever, brands need to connect authentically and emotionally with our audiences. Taking real, tangible stories and with purpose is key to differentiate.

Another of the current dilemmas is the risk of Greenwashing and its opposite, Greenhushing. Stay silent for fear of public scrutiny. Many companies, for fear of being accused of exaggerating their sustainable commitment, choose not to communicate their efforts. However, our clients demand information and clarity. The key is to support messages with facts and avoid empty speeches or stereotyped images.

In Grupo Día we do it well because The closeness is in our DNA. The proximity and heart of our business allow us to build sustainable communication based on what we really are, the neighborhood store, which generates an impact on the neighborhood and contributes to closer an affordable and quality food in the neighborhood. It is not just about communicating what we do, but telling where we do it and why. That authenticity is what generates trust and makes a difference.

Today, the consumer is no longer only a buyer, but also a citizen and a person with values. Trinomio consumer-citizen-personal. And the intelligent purchase has gained strength: not only is the price and quality value, but also the company’s commitment to its environment.

Building trust is an essential pillar of communication in sustainability. And I think that trust is based on three key ingredients: coherence between what is said and what is done, tangible actions that speak for themselves and an internal culture aligned with these principles.

In short, communicating sustainability is not an extra, but part of the trip. Sustainability must be in the heart of the business and its communication must reflect it with honesty and freshness. Only then can we get companies sustainable, act sustainably and, above all, they seem like César’s wife.

Pilar Hermida is director of Communication and Sustainability of Grupo Dia