The end of Drifting Off with Joe Pera I rarely get. And that’s fine, you don’t have to follow this podcast. You simply let the sounds work on you like a daze until you dream away peacefully. Comedian Joe Pera associates like crazy and Ryan Dann’s sound design is really to be enjoyed. In an episode about soup, Pera recalls homely memories, rhythmic cutting sounds and a bubbling pot of vegetable soup can be heard in the background. In the episode about clocks, Pera philosophizes about time, mumbling like an old man in a rocking chair. Then he suddenly gets technical about church bells, visits his nephew, and opens up about Shakira and Piqué’s breakup. All associations are allowed.

Drifting Off with Joe Pera Humour, sleep Monthly installments from 20 to 30 min. Joe Pera.