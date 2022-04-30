He may not be able to jump from one building to another or even take you over the rooftops of Gotham or shoot from one of its cannons but this replica of the Tumbler used in Christopher Nolan’s Batman trilogy is the closest thing to the massive Batmobile used by Christian Bale’s Batman to fight crime. The faithful reproduction of the car seen in the three films of the American director and which became known starting from Batman Begins in 2005 was offered for sale by the specialized site Exotic Car Trader and is currently located in Kazakhstan where it can be purchased at a price of 399,000 dollars, approximately 377,670 euros. .

This Tumbler largely reproduces very faithfully the look of the one used by Batman on the big screen, with the body panels that are finished with a matte paint and appear to have been handcrafted. At the rear stand out the massive dirt tires while the front wheels, smaller and centrally located are Mickey Thompson. Taking a look inside the passenger compartment you can see a fairly minimal dashboard, with two displays that replace the external rear mirrors and another screen in the center on which the rear view camera for parking is projected and from which you can probably control some functionality while hidden under the skin a V8 engine derived from Toyota combined with four-wheel drive. No information is provided regarding the power or performance but given the size of this Tumbler, the aspiring Batman will certainly not be able to win any speed race. Who knows if some wealthy collector will really decide to buy it and add this extravagant Batmobile to their garage.