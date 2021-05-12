We experience the collective discomfort due to the pandemic with progressive emotional moments: 1) Acute shock of anxiety, anguish and uncertainty with depression and grief. 2) Pandemic fatigue with a reaction of exhaustion and demotivation to follow recommended protective behaviors. 3) languor as a chronic emotional condition with a feeling of existential emptiness, exhaustion and sadness. Mental health is a broad spectrum that ranges from depression, languor (aimless, joyless existential emptiness, to well-being or “flourishing” (strong sense of life’s purpose and emotional mastery). medicine the feeling of lassitude, decay, fatigue and asthenia with stagnation, with discouragement, discouragement, inaction and sadness that clouds all areas of life.

I list 7 antidotes to pandemic languor. 1) Accept and face that the pandemic is a change, which affects work, health, relationships and projects. 2) Strengthen alternative thoughts that seek solutions. Do not fight against emotions, accept them, express them and share them. 3) Give yourself time in something that absorbs or concentrates you. “The flow” (Flow of Positive Psychology) is that state of “well-being” where we are absorbed with a significant challenge (a certain task, a hobby, a microproject, a movie marathon, reading, writing) without realizing the time prolonged that we spend “entertained”. 4) Concentrate on real, small and achievable objectives: dedicate a daily time to focus on something possible (interesting micro-project, activate or finish pending tasks, carry out new and simple learning (languages, instruments, gardening, cooking, meditation, etc.). 5) Reactivate and consolidate significant virtual ties to avoid social isolation and slowly slide into loneliness and affective anesthesia. We feel nostalgic for physical contact, for hugs. 6) Practice humor more. Trying to fantasize illusions that motivate us to get out of pandemic paralysis. 7) Reinvent yourself to survive.

With these suggestions we want to remember, rescue and activate some of our personal strengths so that in a short time we will reach a life of life.

Guillermo Fernandez D’Adam

PSYCHIATRIC DOCTOR, MN: 41,331

The President, the price of meat and China

The chief magistrate must not lie openly as he is doing.

The last one: “Meat in France is cheaper than here.” I have a daughter living there and she tells me that a kilo of rump or similar is at 70 euros, which, translated into change, is about $ 10,000 or about 10 times more.

I believe my daughter more than President Alberto Fernandez. He also says that China takes all our meat, what he is not aware of is that they only take discard beef that we do not consume on our tables.

The Chinese only eat meat in pieces and with sticks. Mr. President Alberto Fernández, be more respectful, don’t lie to us so much.

Ricardo Olaviaga

From Colombia and the “populist autocracies”

The recent and brutal acts of violence in Colombia, apparently unleashed by a tax issue, and those in Chile in 2019, due to an increase in the subway rate, are very similar.

Hooded men putting up barricades and interrupting the food supply, vandalism, looting, savage attacks on the Police to react with violence and then incriminate them, destruction of public transport, fires. The level of violence shown in the videos is more like the actions of experienced terrorists than protesting citizens.

It can be associated with the pitched battle that took place in Congress Square in December 2017 while the retirement mobility law was being debated, when protesting activists threw 14 tons of projectiles and wounded 88 police officers. Paradoxically, that law that was approved and that was repealed by decree of Alberto Fernández in December 2019, if it had been applied in June 2020, the update of retirees would have been 11%, while by this decree it was 6%, and there was no disturbance. This fact leads us to think that these acts of violence are not spontaneous and that they are promoted and directed by those who try to overthrow democratic governments to replace them with populist autocracies.

Ricardo E. Frías

Macri’s vaccine and that “the tree does not cover the forest”

I could not pay a ticket to Miami to get vaccinated against covid because, despite having religiously contributed to the Self-Employed Fund for 40 years, I collect the minimum pension. But if I could, if I received an unexpected inheritance, if I won the Quini or the Lotus, I would. Why not? He wouldn’t be stealing anything from anyone. On the contrary, it would leave a couple of doses free for another Argentine. I am very struck by the fact that people who did so are criticized so harshly, because they can. And it turns out that getting vaccinated abroad covered something that was horrifying and criminal, and that happened here, with the consent of this Government. The so-called “Vacunagate”, the vaccines that friends of power, family members and young secretaries received under the table, the strains, those who did steal the vaccines from those who should have received it in the first place, some of whom died because they did not receive it on time. Don’t let the tree cover the forest!

Irene Bianchi

Answer a letter about the uprooting of children

Does anyone think of the pain of so many mothers who have seen their children leave and are currently seeing their children in search of a better future? Because in this deranged country, without predictability, without justice, without work, locked in a destructive policy that prevents investment, production and development, they have had to say goodbye to their offspring at airports and ports, wishing them a better future that the country does not offer them, despite to the pain that tears the certainty that perhaps the absence is for life, and that filial love will be maintained by the thin thread produced by the communications of the networks, with the hope that one day they will return.

Who remembers the uprooted mothers who with broken hearts tell their children not to come back, that there is no future here. The country of immigration developed by our great-grandparents and grandparents, which was the final destination for many of them who never returned to the land of their childhood and left their families desolate, despite the fact that the same parents opened the doors for them to have a better life in the land of dreams and that now has become a country of emigration like Venezuela, Cuba, Bolivia, and some other Latin American countries, subjected to the lie of the Communist Great Homeland.

What is the fate of a country without young generations that, imprisoned in political fallacies, expels the generational change? How much anguish do the uprooted mothers share when they tell their children not to stay here, Argentina is destroyed? Who of the political caste, responsible for the situation, will ever be able to heal the pain caused? When will the country sue him for destroying the future of so many Argentines?

Graciela Bauducco

