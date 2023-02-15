In the Darién Gap, a migrant route to reach the United States, migrant women face two dangers: being looted or robbed and also being sexually assaulted. In 2021, more than 300 cases of sexual abuse were registered on the way. But now the accusations have escalated and a United Nations document points out that there are reports of sexual abuse against women by officials in Panamanian migrant centers.

He got off the boat in Lajas Blancas, one of the first Panamanian municipalities after crossing the Darién Gap, on the border with Colombia. She was with her eight-month-old son and her husband. She thought that after crossing the dangerous jungle, the nightmare was over. But not. A man in a ski mask assaulted her and her family and, in addition to stealing her money and documents, raped her in front of them.

A medical examination by the organization Doctors Without Borders (MSF) confirmed the facts.

It is the testimony of a 26-year-old Haitian woman from October 2021. A story that is still valid today, since it is a reality that many migrants still have to face if they decide to cross the wild Darién jungle.

In addition to being subjected to human trafficking, prostitution and sexual abuse of all kinds by criminal organizations during the journey through the jungle, they are also subjected to sexual violence by the same Panamanian authorities, according to a recent report by Nations United.

The organization claimed to have received reports of sexual abuse in the Migrant Reception Stations (ERM), by officials of the National Immigration Service and the National Border Service (Senafront) of Panama.

“In the Migrant Reception Stations (ERM) of Panama, migrants who arrive through the Darién are allegedly deprived of their liberty, in deplorable and unhealthy conditions, and exposed to situations of abuse by the authorities that manage these centers. “, says the report.

Haitian migrants ford a river as they cross the Darien Pass from Colombia to Panama in hopes of reaching the United States, Saturday, October 15, 2022. © Fernando Vergara / AP

And it is that, in addition to sexual abuse, migrants would also be exposed to deprivation of liberty and “deplorable” conditions. A treatment that, if verified, would be a direct attack by the Panamanian authorities against the DDs. HH of migrants.

Accusations that, on the other hand, the Government of Panama has flatly denied for the moment.

“The national Government rejects in the most energetic way the accusations that try to distort the humanitarian work that Panamanian entities, with the collaboration of international organizations and civil society organizations, carry out in favor of the care of migrants who enter across the Colombian-Panamanian border,” argued the Ministry of Public Security in a statement released on Monday.

The ministry based its response on the absence of complaints against the Panamanian authorities, something that, according to experts, does not prove that these humiliations have not been carried out. In the document, the authorities also assured that, if the abuses are proven, “the Government will carry out the pertinent investigations until the last consequences.”

A nightmare that follows after crossing the jungle

“It’s like living hell on earth.” This is how many define the experience of crossing the Darien jungle. A trip in which dozens pay a very high price, often even their own lives, to get to the United States.

But if they manage to cross it, many are still not safe. When they arrive in Panama, the border authorities transfer the migrants to the Migrant Reception Stations (ERM). The facilities of these centers are deficient, according to the United Nations, many do not have drinking water and “their food would be limited, sometimes due to the supposedly deliberate action of the authorities in charge of the MREs.”







From there, a mere place of passage, the migrants have the objective of continuing their journey north. But that is not an easy task.

According to the United Nations, the Panamanian authorities organize, together with a private company, the transport of migrants from the MREs to the border with Costa Rica. The price of the trip is 40 dollars and many cannot afford it. Something that, according to the accusations, some officials take advantage of to abuse women.

“According to these complaints, the SNM and SENAFRONT personnel would have requested sexual exchanges from the women and girls housed in the ERM of San Vicente who lack money to cover the costs of transportation, with the promise of allowing them to get on the buses coordinated by the Panamanian authorities so that they can continue their journey to the border with Costa Rica,” the document reads.

And it is that migrants do not have many options beyond getting on that bus. During the journey through the jungle, many have all their belongings stolen, including identification documents and money.

In addition, the UN rapporteurship ensures that migrants are not allowed to leave the centers. A scenario in which, in addition to being deprived of liberty -something that if proven would be a violation of DD. HH.-, the only way to continue the journey is to get on the bus.

“The allegations of violence against migrants housed in MREs, including allegations of sexual violence, are of particular concern,” says the UN rapporteurship.

This issue caused an immediate uproar in Panama, and the Panamanian Minister of Public Security, Juan Manuel Pino, was quick to speak out on Saturday after the scoop of the newspaper ‘El País’.

“This will be answered, because Panama has been working on these issues since 2020 with the Public Ministry that is in the reception camps, and there is no formal complaint of rape against officials of both institutions,” Pino told the Panamanian network. ‘TVN News’.

But it is that, as the UN document itself points out, filing a complaint is very complicated.

“Reports received also mention that migrants who request information at the ERM about the Ombudsman’s Office to file a complaint have allegedly been subjected to physical and verbal abuse by SNM and SENAFRONT agents,” the United Nations maintains.

This, together with the fact that filing a complaint means spending more days in the center and even being subjected to being separated from your relatives and even being punished, discourages victims from reporting.

A migrant holds her daughter at a camp in Acandí, Colombia, Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021. The migrants, after a well-trodden, multinational journey to the United States, will continue their journey through the jungle known as the Darien Gap. . © Fernando Vergara / AP

The situation of migrants in general and migrant women in particular is very worrying on this route. They are subjected to criminal violence for the fact of being migrants and also for being women. A double burden that could be tripled if this violence is proven by the Panamanian authorities.

The organization Doctors Without Borders (MSF) points out that, only in 2022, they received 39,507 migrants for medical and nursing consultations, 70% of these people came to the consultation for events related to violence. They registered at least 2,600 clinical psychology consultations.

In 2021, more than 300 cases of sexual abuse against women were registered; and between January and June 2022, more than 140 cases during the journey.

“The prevalence of gender violence against migrant women, particularly those of African descent, especially those of Haitian origin, who are in transit through the territory of the State party in the Darién Gap, in the form of disappearances, rapes, intimidation and threats by non-state armed agents, and the obstacles that survivors encounter in accessing justice and resources, psychosocial and health care, and reparation is a reality,” notes the Committee for the Elimination of Discrimination against Women.

Total vulnerability in that jungle is a reality for many. The justice and reparation systems are practically inaccessible. It is a humanitarian crisis that, once again, has become a gender crisis.