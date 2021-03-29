Much has been alluded in recent times to the acronym VIP, referring to those who have been benefited with a privilege. His translation “very important person” seems to seduce the Argentine in all its variants, applicable in innumerable orders of life.

Of course, it had its highest moment when the government faithful to its clientelistic style prioritized the inner circle and those close to power, but it also carefully selected personalities in other ranks, making them accomplices (at least with their silence) of the distributive embezzlement. of vaccines, these being such a rare commodity.

But it is not the only type of VIP privilege. Argentines are prone to chap in many other tasks, and we like to boast of being a friend (known or simply close) of a celebrity who will open a door or grant us a favor that would be impossible for a common guy.

Someone distinguished or famous, a rich man or someone who claims to be powerful will surely enjoy a “gauchada” from that official or simply from an employee who, upon recognizing him, brings out the altruistic cholulo that will facilitate the process or make a drop in the price at the time to pay; even if necessary, he will “turn a blind eye” to some unfulfilled requirement and will attend to you with unusual sympathy just for being in front of a “very important person”.

Reality shows us paradigmatic examples of the above on a daily basis. Among the most recent are those related to current entry to stadiums. The member who continues to pay the fee without any consideration is prohibited while former players who do not play any role in the event, relatives or close friends of the leaders, including personalities outside of football, are prohibited. This happened a lifetime; in a full court it is concealed, but today they are ridiculously and ironically exposed.

Finally, I want to point out that it is not an invention of this generation … From obtaining a driving license to saving oneself or settling in a good destination during Compulsory Military Service. From being chosen in a casting to getting a state job. From queuing at the bank to going to trial for stealing for the Crown.

Being a VIP is priceless, for the rest there is the …

Ernesto Ercoli

[email protected]

OTHER LETTERS

Claim the vaccine for a Cro-Magnon survivor

I write to tell about the situation in which my friend Luciana Famá, a 37-year-old survivor of the Cromañón tragedy, finds herself. She has not yet received a vaccine to protect herself from Covid and for a year she has lived locked up with her children and her partner for fear of getting sick. I cannot bear it that we forget people at risk, especially those who are at risk thanks to the neglect of the State, the total abandonment of those who say they care and charge a salary for it, but on the contrary take advantage of their privileges and appropriate of vaccinations for themselves or their friends.

For 16 years my friend has lived with half a lung less and with the rest of her lung capacity deteriorated, but nevertheless I do not know anyone braver, more optimistic and more attached to life than her. Those who were vaccinated above Luciana, being under 30 years old, well off, friends of power, etc. I do not ask for regret or remorse, because clearly they do not understand the value of a life, beyond their own, but I do ask those who have the power to decide, those who are tempted to be vaccinated with selfishness, to think of people like Luciana and everything we owe as a society to them and their children.

Lucia Pelegrino

.[email protected]

Take advantage of the PASO for a plebiscite on the attorney

The entry into force of the new Criminal Procedure Code (accusatory) will give a power of such importance to the office of Attorney General of the Nation that it far exceeds the Senate’s intention to try to modify the necessary majorities to elect him. It is of exceptional importance in collective life as to justify that the President summon the people to decide “how they should be elected and / or dismissed and the time of their mandate.”

Instead of transferring the debate to the media, the Government should prepare a short and clear video to instruct the people about what they should say by calling a plebiscite for the same date as the STEP. By taking advantage of this electoral act, the cost will be greatly reduced, the result will be unappealable and there will be no room for claims. And in the meantime it will deactivate a theme that installs an increasing number of people on the margins of the rift.

Juan Jose de Guzman

.[email protected]

Between insecurity and the lack of answers in the Police

In 1989 I was assaulted in Castelar in the same way that they murdered María Rosa Daglio. I did not make the written complaint: between the blow I received, the shock and the speed with which the moto jets escaped, I had no data to offer. The same did not happen when in 2001 my son was the victim of a bank leak. We made the complaint with a lot of information. The clerk told us that to establish in the record that he was also wounded in the face with the use of a weapon, he had to bring the evidence in a certificate that he had to look for in the police hospital in the city of La Plata. A few months later they demanded that I sign some papers in which they informed me of the end of the investigation because they could not arrive at any results.

In 2004 it was a starter. This time the commissioner received me. He listened to me in silence and said: “Ma’am, try to fix with the insurance”, as if he did not know that insurance does not pay robberies at the door of the house. Here we are…

Nora rosenzvit

.[email protected]

Cristina, her intelligence and her anger against Justice

I think that the great intelligence that Cristina is supposed to have is more myth than reality. He has no more intelligence than any other relatively successful politician. If I were so smart I wouldn’t have a 60% negative image; or it would not have led Peronism in 2015 to a defeat without precedent; or he would not have 13 prosecutions and 7 orders for preventive detention, nor would he have included his children in the corrupt practices of which they are accused.

His authoritarian character, irascibility and stubbornness contributed to the myth of his extraordinary intelligence. But these aspects are more linked to personality and emotions. Equally intelligent, reasonable people always go more unnoticed than disrespectful ones. For example, an authoritarian usually decides alone and thus appears more original. A cheating and unpunished soccer player may appear more skilled. Thus, her unscrupulous actions are perceived as more intelligent, especially if she is not charged for the infractions.

Surely the fear of being judged and imprisoned – or their children – is what causes their anger against Justice. It manages to instill fear, and not only to judges. The initial impulse is nothing but fear. However, their fight is adorned as a great epic battle. Borges said that “doubt is one of the names of intelligence.” Did anyone see her hesitate? I don `t believe. It is characterized by speaking with confidence. But, more than his verbal illusionism, the coherence and consistency of what is said matters. The tantrum policies that highlight her here in Switzerland (for example) would work against her. And beware! that Justice does work there.

. Jorge Ballario

.[email protected]