Clizia Incorvaia attacked on social media for a photo in costume

Clizia Incorvaia attacked on social media for a photo in a costume: the influencer, in fact, ended up in the crosshairs of the haters for her too sexy and “vulgar” bikini according to some users.

Paolo Ciavarro’s partner, as well as Micol’s sister, has published on hers profile Instagram a photo of her wearing a rather skimpy bathing suit.

“Being a sexy mom is hard work,” wrote the model advertising the brand of swimsuit she wears.

However, if many users complimented the influencer on her beauty, several followers did not miss an opportunity to attack Clizia Incorvaia.

“I’m ashamed for her,” wrote one follower. And again: “You are shameless” she reads among the various comments that appeared under the photo.

“I would say exaggerated and vulgar” is the thought of another user. “I adore and admire you but this time I don’t like you” is another of the many comments that can be read under the post.

The influencer, as often happened in the past, did not reply to the criticisms received nor to the insults of some followers.