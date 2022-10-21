As if it were an open-air laboratory, this Friday the heart of El Malecón opened its doors to a coming and going of little researchers willing to satisfy their desire to experiment. An event that captured the illusion of everyone who had always dreamed of putting on a white coat to carry out experiments like real scientists but in size XS.

The garden woke up with a row of microscopes, test tubes and all kinds of chemical materials arranged from early in the morning waiting for the first visitors of the Science and Technology Week. After the starting gun that was given around 9:00 am, the 14,000 square meters that it covers were flooded with an avalanche of children, adolescents and teachers who arrived enthusiastically from all corners of the Region.

Some of the activities carried out during the first day. / VICENTE VICENS / AGM

Some, who repeated the experience like true veterans, accelerated their pace to the exhibitors in which they were clear that they preferred to spend their time, since it was impossible to access all of them: there was no unoccupied space and the queues to participate became very notable. . Among the most outstanding, those related to robotics swept: “As soon as they see ‘tablets’ and things that move, they come running,” said Raquel Turpín, monitor of a Lego programming workshop at the Integra Association.

Those who arrived with well-charged batteries went directly to the most ‘conflictive’ areas, those in which the explosions followed one another before the perplexed gaze of those who preferred to stay in the ‘comfort’ zone by planting seeds in recycled bottles. Without a doubt, a stamp that reflects that both science and technology have followers among Murcian students.

The reality is that there were no breaks on the premises during the morning: the activities overlapped to the rhythm in which the megaphone, which resounded nearby, announced the start of a new workshop. A moment that was experienced with expectation: attendees slowed down to listen carefully to all the details. Seconds later, many were about to finish the experiment they had in hand to run to the next one.

an educational opportunity



As proof of the great impact of Secyt22, the teachers did not hesitate to set this excursion as one of the essential ones from the beginning of the course. This is the case of Juan Manuel Condado, a teacher at the Sagrado Corazón school in Librilla, who explained that his students “are very excited, they come delighted to share their experiences.” In addition, he wanted to reveal the trick that manages to capture the attention of his group: “It is true that they like to go more where they receive a gift,” he assured.

With the same enthusiasm, those who are about to cross the border of adolescence experienced it, who attended the event hoping to clarify their ideas regarding the next courses. It was the role played on this first day by Fabio Amoruso, a doctoral student from the Department of Economic Engineering at the Polytechnic University of Cartagena, who encouraged those who came to try what day-to-day life was like in a career like his: « The most beautiful thing is that you work with nature». In addition, he emphasized the high employability of Agricultural Engineering.

After hours of commotion, shortly after noon the campus began to breathe thanks to the regrouping of students who were preparing to start their way back: a task that became even more laborious than the actual execution of experiments. This is how this informative appointment closed its first day with the illusion of those who returned home knowing that when they grew up they could perhaps become highly prestigious scientists.