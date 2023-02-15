Discontent is growing in the ranks of Lebanon’s security forces, whose salaries have lost almost 100% of their value due to the sharp depreciation of the local currency, as unrest and crime increase.

20 years ago, Tonny Nassir left his job as a hairdresser to become a municipal police officer. Now his job as a public official doesn’t even allow him to pay the bills, so he has once again had to do haircuts at home. His salary is, at current exchange rates, no more than 40 dollars. Police officers have to do extra jobs in their spare time to survive.

The municipality of Debbayyeh is the third largest in Lebanon, -with some 20,000 inhabitants-, but security is only taken care of by Tonny, his partner Azzi, already of retirement age, who are permanent, and another dozen local agents, with a temporary contract.

“Only the two of us do the checks that we report to the municipality. We are overloaded with too much work and what they pay me goes directly to the electric generator. As a police officer in the public sector, I am not allowed to apply for another job ”, he explained to France 24.

Government cuts to alleviate bankrupt public coffers and regulations, in force since 2019, that do not allow the recruitment of new civil servants in Lebanon, leave local administrations devoid of civil servants. In the case of the Debbayyeh municipality, Dolly Boustany, the most senior official of the city council, in addition to her duties, is in charge of administrative tasks, because the secretary retired two years ago, and acts as deputy mayor when he is absent. .

Sometimes municipal agents have to assess whether it is worth going to work, when fuel is more expensive than what they are paid. Work absenteeism among civil servants has become the norm. “They come to the police station or the academy once or twice a week,” says a police officer on condition of anonymity.

“Because of the financial collapse, there is no state. When an institution does not care or take responsibility, parallel administrations are created. This is what happens in the municipalities, there is no relationship between the Ministry of the Interior and the municipalities”, explains Thomas Valentas, a member of the team of the European project “Proximity Police”.

One of the challenges of this program, says Valnetas, is “to unify the local police in terms of responsibilities and tasks.” Many members of the local police are chosen because of their close relationship to the mayor and have neither education nor training, says Valentas, who oversees local police training courses at the Internal Security Forces Academy.

“Our objective is to centralize the security forces and for there to be cooperation between national and municipal agents, but they are reluctant to change their approach to the other,” he laments.

The vulnerability of the security forces is a time bomb for Lebanon, a country in suspense, where riots and crime are growing, taking advantage of the financial crisis gap. According to data published by the firm “International Information”, based in Beirut, theft crimes increased by 266% since before the economic crisis. In other words, from 1,314 robberies registered in October 2019 they have gone to 4,894 in October 2022.