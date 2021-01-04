Emmanuel Macron in his New Year’s message. Mohammed Badra / EFE

These last weeks in France, as a result of the attacks perpetrated by Islamist terrorists, have been extremely harsh for all French people. However, there is a fraction of the population that also lives it with extreme anguish, these are citizens of Muslim confession. With each attack, the same inflammatory statements are heard again and attacks against all Muslims without distinction multiply. It is clear that every day the prospect of a peaceful coexistence grows farther, the Muslims of France feel like the eternal guests …