Members of the Army have a benefit in relation to the green card and citizenship, according to the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS). The agency’s naturalization section states that military members who meet certain requirements may be eligible to be naturalized as citizens, even if they do not meet general residency or length of service requirements.

Requirements for naturalization for service in the Armed Forces include being a member on active duty, having served for at least 12 months (or 6 months if awarded a medal of honor), having been honorably discharged, and meeting requirements of good morals and conduct. The highlight is that members of the Armed Forces who meet these requirements can apply for naturalization without waiting the 5 years of continuous residence required for other applicants..

In addition, the USCIS details specific benefits for members of the Armed Forces who apply for the green card, such as waived fees, an expedited application process, and the opportunity to apply for a green card for immediate family members. These benefits are a support for members of the Army who seek to obtain a green card more quickly and easily.

(We also recommend: In California: the raw images of a sea lion devouring a huge shark)

Immigration benefits for members of the Armed Forces are extended to their families. See also A video of a "battle" in the Turkish parliament.. and a deputy was transferred to intensive care

Immigration benefits for family members of members of the Armed Forces in the United States

The USCIS also highlights that spouses of military service members may be eligible to obtain citizenship expeditiously from outside the country.. Likewise, children of military personnel may be eligible for naturalization or automatically acquire citizenship. For military spouses, there is an expedited process under section 319(b) of the Immigration and Nationality Act (INA), which allows naturalization in the United States.

Expedited processing is also considered in unique cases, such as when a U.S. service member is being deployed elsewhere. However, expedited processing is not automatically guaranteed.

Children of military service members can automatically become US citizens under Section 320 of the INA, including those who reside outside the United States. Those who have not yet automatically acquired citizenship can naturalize under section 322 of the INA without having to travel to the US.