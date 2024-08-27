DSince July 28 until today, 12 journalists have been arrested in Venezuela after the presidential elections a month ago, one of whom was released. Two were arrested in the middle of the electoral campaign, and two were arrested previously, as well as two refugees in the Argentine embassy in Caracas.

Five of those arrested have been charged with the same crimes: conspiracy and terrorism. Most of them have public defense and their rights are restricted.

This is the difficult situation in which journalism is done in Venezuela.

The Nicolás Maduro regime, through intelligence agencies, inspects the social networks and publications of journalists.

If any Chavista “influencer” or “artist” feels “affected” by a journalistic comment, he or she immediately complains to the authorities and the security forces act by raiding houses and arresting the journalist.

In fact, this Sunday the renowned entertainment artist, Carmela Longowitnessed the search of her home and then her arrest along with her son. The procedure was recorded (like many others) by neighbors who noticed the situation.

Longo has already been released, according to the National Union of Press Workers (Sntp), but she returned home with a ban on leaving the country and a ban on publishing on social networks, and she was also charged through a telematic hearing with the crimes of terrorism and inciting hatred.

How can a journalist be charged with terrorism?

“Being a journalist in Venezuela represents a risk because there are no guarantees, although they are provided for in the Constitution (…)“There is a pattern: a journalist is arrested for reporting and immediately charged with terrorism and conspiracy crimes,” said Edgar Cardenas, secretary general of the National College of Journalists of Caracas, on Monday.

No details are known about Longo’s case. But unofficially it was learned that he is linked to an anonymous account on X that is in charge of unmasking Chavistas, whether they are politicians, artists, influencers or businessmen. Apparently, no links were found between the journalist and the account and she was therefore released.

Even while she was in custody, the account continued to generate information, including the arrest of Longo, who coincidentally was fired from the newspaper a few days ago. Latest Newswhere he worked for 20 years. The newspaper passed into the hands of Chavismo a few years ago.

The whereabouts of other detained journalists are unknown, such as the case of Paul Léon, a cameraman, arrested on July 30 while covering a protest in the city of Valera, in the state of Trujillo. León was brought before the police and charged with terrorism, inciting hatred and criminal association. He was transferred from the police coordination 2.0 to La Hoyada. “Today, no one knows where he is,” says the Sntp.

“Yesterday afternoon (Sunday, August 25), when his family was bringing him dinner, they found that Paul was not at the Hoyada police station. They were told that he had been transferred, without being told where he was going, and they were given back some things that they had taken to him earlier,” said the Sntp.

But there are other journalists who were not even on duty. Víctor Ugas, for example, is serving time in prison for having confronted the “influencer” Emmanuel Marcano, who has appeared on several shows alongside Nicolás Maduro, in a nightclub.

Ugas was transferred to the dangerous Yare III prison, the National College of Journalists reported.

“The goal is to prevent people from getting informed and to only turn to official media, and that means that citizens receive propaganda instead of information,” insisted Égar Cárdenas, director of the National College of Journalists.

Journalists detained in the post-election context are Ana Carolina Guaita, journalist from The Watermelonarrested on August 20 in Maiquetía; Gilberto Reinadirector of The Sapa of the Orinocoarrested in Ciudad Bolívar on August 16; Jose Gregorio Camero, Journalist detained in Valle de la Pascua, Guárico state, on August 3.

Roland Carreno, journalist and political leader, arrested on August 2; Daisy Peña, Photojournalist, arrested on August 2 in the Guaicaipuro Municipality, Miranda state; Yousner Alvaradoarrested on July 29 in Barinas, Barinas state and Paul Leon, cameraman of VPItvarrested on July 30 in Valera, Trujillo state.

EL TIEMPO EDITORIAL