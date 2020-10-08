The Second B is a category of tricks, of creating your magic potion, mixing your ingredients, and carrying out your project with what you trust. Some sports directors bet on veteran players, others on young ones, you can trust coaches with promotions behind them, or great connoisseurs of the category, etc. But there really is one Rare avis within the bronze category, rely on foreign technicians.

This season there will be more teams than ever in Second B, a total of 102 benches, 102 projects with their goals and dreams. Y only three have given the helm of their boat to foreign coaches: Yeclano Deportivo (Héctor Sandroni), San Fernando CD (Jovan Stankovic) and Salamanca CF UDS (Sergio Egea).

The big question is why what is the reason why it is considered a risk that a coach not born in Spain directs a team in Second B. Perhaps it is thought that it is the best way to ensure a more immediate performance, or a better adaptation to the type of football of work and knowledge of the category that is required to succeed. In the three cases mentioned, none of them arrive blindly, all three have experience, in one way or another, in Spanish football.

Jovan Stankovic, media signing without having trained in Spain

One of the surprises of the category in the position of coach this campaign is undoubtedly Jovan Stankovic. After staying at the gates of the promotion phase to Second with the sudden stop of the competition, sixth only three points from the fourth classified, San Fernando has given a turn to its project. Tito García San Juan was replaced in January by Alberto González, who also failed to meet the objective of the playoff.

For this reason, the sports management of the Cadiz team has made its bet, so strange in the category as brave. However, Stankovic he is not a stranger to Spanish football. After standing out as a player in the Serbian Red Star with a League and three Cups, in 95/96 he signed for the Real Mallorca, where he is promoted to First and wins a Spanish Super Cup. After Javier Clemente takes him to the Olympique de Marseille, and later achieved promotion to First with the Atlético de Madrid. He retires in the EU Lleida.

San Fernando CD



As a coach, he has been in the coaching staff of Beira-Mar (Portugal), Atlético Baleares, Sindjelic Beograd (Serbia), Estrella Roja sub19 (Serbia) and FK Iskra (Montenegro), before finally landing on the island bench. He himself acknowledged in his presentation that he did not know “much” the category, but he will try to take the Francis Ferrón, Lolo González, Biabiany or Bernal to Second.

Héctor Sandroni, a repeater with excellent results in Yecla

The life of this Argentine coach is not understood without Yeclano in the same way that the successes of Yeclano today are not understood without Sandroni. The Barça coach arrives in Yecla when he is only 14 years old, and becomes a key player in the now defunct Yeclano Club de Fútbol.

Then it goes through Hellín, Sangonera or Jumilla until returning to the new Yeclano Deportivo to get two promotions and reach Third. At 34 he hangs up his boots and goes directly to the team’s coach, managing to ascend to Second B and descend again. Then he lives a journey through the Real Murcia Imperial and the Olímpic de Xátiva until he returns to Yeclano again.

He currently has five seasons in charge of the team. and is going through its best time. Last season was the revelation set of group IV, sneaking fourth classified for the promotion phase to Second and being eliminated in the first round by Cultural Leonesa. Sandroni made La Constitución a fort and will again seek to strike the bell.

Sergio Egea, extensive career in Spain and promotion to Second

Betting on Sergio Egea as coach is of everything but a risk. His extensive experience in Spanish football as a player and coach supports him. As a footballer, he played for teams such as Hercules, Elche, Recreativo de Huelva, or Orihuela before going to the benches.

From the perspective of the technical area, the Argentine He starts as head coach at Pinoso CF, and then goes on to Real Madrid B, CD Toledo, Hércules CF and Real Valladolid B. In 2001 joins Hugo Sánchez to be his second coach, through Pumas de la UNAM, Club Nexaca, the Mexican team and UD Almería. Afterwards, he returns to occupy greater responsibility in Estudiantes de Altamira and CD Eldense until arriving at the Real Oviedo.

EFE



Oviedo fans know perfectly what Egea is capable of. He achieved the long-awaited promotion to Second, where the team still continues. Then he had two more second stages in Pumas and Oviedo, along with a pass through Xelajú de Guatemala, before stopping to this campaign at Salamanca CF UDS, a club with many ties to Latin America and wanting to grow more.

Up to six technicians from outside in the last 19/20 season

In addition to the aforementioned Héctor Sandroni, there were five more foreign-born coaches on category benches and none of them finished the season. Above all, the most curious case is that of Salamanca CF, which already repeated last season with foreign technicians and neither of the two Mexicans turned out good bets.

The first name was a ‘bombshell’, as they handed over the reins of the dressing room to Marco Antonio Rodríguez, the former referee known as ‘Chiquimarco’. However, it was dismissed nearly 72 hours after appointment, two days before the competition begins. And after two national coaches, on matchday eleven they call Rafael Alejandro Dueñas, who is also dismissed after seven games.

Surprising was also the stage of the Venezuelan Tony Franco for the CD Izarra. He came as an assistant to Unai Jáuregui, and made interim on matchday 10 until the arrival of the next coach.

More successful have been the trajectories of the Uruguayan Gustavo Munúa and the tunisian Mehdi Nafti in Second B. The first left FC Cartagena second in his first campaign without being able to promote, and in the second, last, He left after 18 days, with the leading team, to the Uruguayan National Montevideo, achieving the Cartagena team promotion at the end of the season.

For its part, Nafti was dismissed by CD Badajoz on matchday 23 with the team in the promotion phase, but in the previous one he put the Badajoz in the playoff. Now has signed for the Tunisian Étoile du Sahel. For various reasons, none of them succeeded, but the reality is that They neither assure success, nor are they cause for sure failure.