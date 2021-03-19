More and more men break with the traditional model of fatherhood and assume principles such as affection and joint, equitable and co-responsible care of children as something natural. The fight for equality has been key to promoting this change in the way of being a father. The journalist Carles Francino, the chef Quique Dacosta, the minister Alberto Garzón, the musician Yotuel Romero, the actor Juanjo Ballesta and the instagrammers Vicente Molina and Óscar Lendinez tell first-hand in the video that accompanies this news how they have lived their fatherhood and the change that has brought them to change the roles that their own fathers and mothers adopted.