The President of the Republic, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT), stated that the new president of the SindmetalABC (Syndicate of Metallurgists of ABC), Moses Selerges, “he will be the most important trade unionist in this country in the coming years”but which has the defect of not being Corinthian.

“There is only one defect, which you can correct. The day you wear a Corinthians T-shirt, you’ll see that it’s much better than being from São Paulo. If you want to win over the people, you’ll have to be a Corinthians fan. It’s just a matter of choice.”declared Lula.

During the event, the PT member gave a T-shirt from the São Paulo team to Moisés Selerges. At that moment, Lula called Minister Silvio Almeida (Human Rights).

“I don’t know if you know, but Silvio was the son of Barbosinha, who was a great goalkeeper for Corinthians. […] Putting on a Corinthians shirt is lighter, softer, it will give you more pleasure. You’ll see, it’s just a matter of timesaid Lula.

The Minister of Racial Equality is the son of Lourival de Almeida Filho, goalkeeper for Corinthians from 1967 to 1968. During that period, he played 34 games, all in the starting line-up, and conceded 33 goals.

The SindmetalABC event took place in the municipality of São Bernardo do Campo, in São Paulo. Before attending, the president had to undergo medical treatment at the Sírio Libanês hospital to alleviate back pain.

