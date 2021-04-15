The gatherings bustle with the fact that Sevilla aspire, remotely yes, to win the league title. And Sevilla dreams when you look at the classification even if it is a hobby more prone to pessimism. But in the Sánchez Pizjuán there is hardly any talk of a utopian possibility that it would imply winning all or almost all that is left and the top three failing much more than they usually do. Maybe one of them could fall, but all three …

Inside doors and with a small mouth, but not completely closed, in Nervión they do get a little more excited about a possibility that is also very complicated but less chimerical: be third to play the Spanish Super Cup next season and avoid the first two qualifying rounds of the Copa del Rey.

For this, Sevilla should be above Real Madrid, who is now five points away and with whom he still has to face, or Atlético. Barcelona, ​​which plays in the Cup final, already has a place among the four chosen for the tournament together with Athletic Bilbao, so if it is 1st or 2nd in the championship it would free up a place for the third classified.

LaLiga Santander * Data updated as of April 15, 2021

Atlético is further away from the Sevilla players (six points plus the goal score) and has a good calendar. But Diego Simeone’s team seems to have gone into a tailspin in the last few days and also presents very important casualties such as Luis Suárez or Joao Félix. Real Madrid will have to reconcile their league aspirations with those to win the Champions League again, to whose semifinals he qualified after eliminating Liverpool.

The hope (much more realistic than the title) in Sánchez Pizjuán has a date and characteristics: that for that third-to-last league matchday in which Sevilla visit Valdebebas, there are options to pass the whites or perhaps Atlético, who plays at the Camp Nou at the same time, in qualifying.