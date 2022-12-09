Khaled Abdul Rahman (Abu Dhabi)

Chinese Ambassador to the country, Zhang Yiming, said that the participation of Chinese President Xi Jinping in the “Arab-Chinese” and “Gulf-Chinese” summits opens a new era for Chinese relations with the Arab world and the Arab Gulf states and makes an important contribution to stimulating growth and prosperity in the world. Arabi.

Ambassador Zhang Yiming pointed out, in exclusive statements to Al-Ittihad, that the Riyadh-Chinese Arab Summit for Cooperation and Development is China’s largest and most important diplomatic activity towards the Arab world since the founding of the People’s Republic of China, and is a milestone in the history of the development of bilateral relations.

He pointed out that the Arab countries and China are facing historical tasks to achieve renaissance and accelerate national development in light of the unprecedented changes that the world has not witnessed in 100 years.

He said that the relations between China and the Arab countries go back to about 2000 years, as China and the Arab countries recorded a well-known story in history of mixing, mutual learning and mutual benefit between East and West. He pointed out that China’s diplomatic relations with Arab countries began in the fifties of the last century, which opened a new chapter in bilateral relations. He said, “Chinese-Arab relations have entered a new era in the past decade, which is considered a model of cooperation and solidarity among developing countries.”

He said that the GCC countries are important partners for China in the Middle East, as the two sides maintain good relations that have developed over the past years.

He pointed out that China is the largest trading partner of the GCC countries and the largest importer of its petrochemical products, as the volume of trade exchange between the two sides exceeded $230 billion in 2021, and China’s imports of crude oil from the GCC countries exceeded 200 million tons in 2021.

He said that China and the UAE enjoy close relations, and bilateral relations have become at their best and an example to follow under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, and His Excellency Chinese President Xi Jinping.

The Chinese ambassador congratulated the UAE on its great developmental achievements during the past 51 years, noting the vision of “We Are the Emirates 2031”, stressing that it will provide new opportunities for the development of Chinese-Emirati relations.

Ambassador Zhang Yiming affirmed his country’s keenness to consolidate historical friendship relations with the UAE, the Gulf Cooperation Council and all Arab countries, deepen mutual political trust, continue to exchange support on issues of common concern to both sides, and work together to maintain peace and stability in the Middle East and push for building a better future. for mankind.

On the level of Chinese investments in the Arab countries and the volume of trade exchange, the Chinese ambassador to the country said that the mutual direct investment balances between the Chinese and Arab sides amounted to 27 billion US dollars in 2021, an increase of 2.6 times over what it was 10 years ago, and the volume of trade exchange between the two sides reached 330.3. $1 billion, 1.5 times more than it was 10 years ago.

He said, “During the first nine months of this year, the volume of trade exchange between the two sides reached 319 billion and 295 million US dollars, an increase of 35.28% over what it was in the same period last year, and it is close to the total volume in 2021, and these numbers clearly prove the complementarity of interests.” between China and Arab countries.

He added, “China wishes, in the next stage, to work hand in hand with the Arab countries to advance cooperation in building the (Belt and Road) with high quality, implement the global development initiative, constantly improve the trade structure, expand the scope of investment, and expand practical cooperation in energy, infrastructure, and advanced and modern technology.” And other areas, in order to achieve common development and make the results of cooperation more beneficial to the Chinese and Arab peoples.