Xi to Meloni, ready to cooperate on electric vehicles and AI

China is willing to work with Italy “to promote the optimization and improvement of traditional cooperation in economic and trade investment, industrial production, technological innovation and third-party markets, as well as to explore cooperation in emerging areas such as electric vehicles and artificial intelligence“. President Xi Jinping said this in the bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, assuring – according to the state network CCTV – that Beijing “welcomes Italian companies that invest in China and is willing to import more high-quality Italian products”.

“The international system based on rules is being questioned”, “there is growing insecurity at the international level and I think that China is inevitably a very important interlocutor to address all these dynamics, clearly starting from the respective points of view to reason together on how to guarantee stability, how to guarantee peace, how to guarantee an exchange that continues to be free because to do so we need above all that the system of rules in which we move remains stable”. This was said by Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni in the meeting with President Xi Jinping in Beijing.

The best way to celebrate this year’s two important anniversaries – the twentieth anniversary of the Strategic Partnership and the 700th anniversary of Marco Polo’s death – is to “maintain that channel” of dialogue that was opened seven centuries ago by the Italian traveler and merchant, “to promote economic, commercial, cultural and scientific relations, but also dialogue at a multilateral level in a complex time like the one we live in”. This was stated by Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni in her meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing. “China is a very important economic, commercial and cultural partner for us”, underlined the head of Palazzo Chigi, recalling that her visit falls in a year of important anniversaries. The strategic partnership “defines the level of our cooperation”, while the memory of Marco Polo “defines the antiquity and depth of our relations”, “relations between two civilisations that are heirs to ancient cultures” and that “in their ability to know each other have contributed to addressing many problems”. This, Meloni added, is important “especially in a phase like the one we are living in”, in which “the world around us is changing” and the international system based on rules “is being called into question.

“With this trip we are launching a three-year action plan that we have signed with the government that defines the next three years of our bilateral cooperation with the clear aim of enhancing the work we have already done, but also of exploring new forms of cooperation while working towards a balance of trade relations. From this point of view I think that Italy can also have an important role in relations with the European Union, here too in an attempt to create trade relations that are as balanced as possible”. These are the words of Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, in the meeting in Beijing with President Xi Jinping.

“Clearly, China is a very important economic, commercial and cultural partner for us.” So said Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, in her meeting with President Xi Jinping in Beijing. “As you correctly recalled, this visit falls on a double anniversary,” the Prime Minister continued, “the 20th anniversary of our strategic partnership, which clearly defines the level of our cooperation, and, perhaps even more importantly, the 700th anniversary of Marco Polo’s death because it is an anniversary that defines the antiquity, the depth of our relations, of the relations between two civilizations that are heirs to a millenary culture and that, in their ability to know each other, have also helped and contributed in that knowledge to address many problems. This is very important, especially in a phase like the one we are living in. Clearly the best way to celebrate these two anniversaries is to keep that channel that was started exactly 700 years ago by Marco Polo open, to promote economic, commercial, cultural and scientific relations, but also dialogue at a multilateral level in a very complex time like the one we live in, because the world around us is changing”, underlines the President of the Council.

Meloni also focuses on the changes brought about by artificial intelligence. “The international system based on rules is being questioned,” she says, “there are new technologies that impact and can have incredible results on the future of our societies, I am thinking of artificial intelligence, what you have defined as the new productive forces, perhaps referring precisely to how production can change, to the impact that these technologies can have for example on the labor market.”

With China we need to “think together” also “about how to guarantee an exchange that continues to be free because to do so we need above all that the system of rules in which we move remains stable”. This was said by Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni in the bilateral meeting in Beijing with President Xi Jinping.

“With this trip we are launching a three-year action plan, which we have signed with the government, and which defines the next three years of our bilateral cooperation. “The goal is clearly to enhance the work we have already done, but also to explore new forms of cooperation while working towards a balance of trade relations.” This was stated by Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni in the Bilateral in Beijing with President Xi Jinping.

“China is essential for peace”, the long meeting between Meloni and Xi

by Agi correspondent Stefano Benfenati

“China is “inevitably a very important interlocutor for discussing together how to guarantee stability and peace”. In the bilateral meeting lasting over an hour and a half with President Xi Jinping, Giorgia Meloni recognizes Beijing’s key role in an international chessboard marked “by growing insecurity”. And, at the same time, after the ‘rift’ over Italy’s exit from the Silk Road, she relaunches and reconnects bilateral relations with China, a “partner of great importance” with which it is necessary to keep intact that centuries-old ‘bridge’ built by Marco Polo 700 years ago. Without giving up, however, on recalling the key themes that punctuate the Prime Minister’s mission in China: the need for “trade that continues to be free” through “a stable system of rules”, in addition to “balanced cooperation” and “mutual trust”. Then, also claiming Italy’s role in relations between the Dragon and the EU in the “attempt to create trade relations that are as balanced as possible”. Dark blue jacket and red tie for the Chinese leader, light blue dress for the Italian Prime Minister, the handshake in front of the flags of their respective nations, then the walk of the two leaders along the gardens of the Diaoyutai State House, west of Beijing, who then spoke for over 90 minutes in the bilateral meeting. Then the dinner offered by the Chinese leader.

Meloni’s ‘support’ was taken up by Xi who in any case recalls the Silk Road. The two countries “should defend and carry forward the spirit of the ancient Silk Road and – says the Chinese leader – develop their bilateral relations from a historical dimension, from the strategic height and from a long-term perspective”. In concrete terms, Xi assures that his country is willing to collaborate with Italy to explore cooperation in emerging areas such as electric vehicles and artificial intelligence”. On the table of the face-to-face meeting, which lasts longer than the traditional protocol, the priority issues, Palazzo Chigi highlights, of the international agenda, from the war in Ukraine to the risks of a further worsening of the situation in the Middle East, up to the growing tensions in the Indo-Pacific. Meloni and Xi had met, before today, only once: during the G20 in Bali in November 2022. In the meantime, the world has changed, the long war in Ukraine and the Middle Eastern crisis have ‘bent’ History. The second meeting between the two leaders takes place in an increasingly uncertain international context, in which China has entered the field determinedly with diplomacy both on Ukraine (Kuleba’s visit to Beijing) and on the Middle East (it hosted the talks between the Palestinian factions including Hamas and Fatah). A role marked, however, by tensions with NATO which in the final document of the last summit had warned Beijing to “stop any form of political and material support” to Russia. Artificial Intelligence, the fight against climate change, and the process of reforming the United Nations Security Council were other issues at the center of the meeting between the Chinese president and the Italian prime minister. Meloni’s third day of mission in Beijing began in the early afternoon to the tune of “La Vita e’ Bella” with the inauguration of the exhibition on Marco Polo at the Millennium Museum. The Venetian traveler – the only foreigner together with Matteo Ricci depicted on the circular bas-relief that narrates the thousand-year-old history of China – “has traced a road that leads from Italy to China: sometimes it has been an easy journey, sometimes – Meloni emphasizes – more uphill but that road has always been passable. It is up to us to keep it that way”. Then the meeting in the Great Hall of the People with the President of the Chinese People’s Assembly, Zhao Leji, and finally the ‘heart’ of the mission for the meeting with Xi Jinping. In the meantime, while a video is bouncing around the media in which Meloni is having dinner in a traditional Chinese restaurant in Beijing – together with her daughter and staff – where there is also a birthday party with traditional songs, the premier will leave the capital tomorrow to fly to Shanghai, where she will conclude the mission.