The Beijing Winter Games organizing committee reported this Monday (31) that in the last four days, 119 cases of Covid-19 were detected among athletes and other people (such as officials and coaches) involved in the event, whose opening ceremony will be held next Friday (4).

According to information from Reuters, only on Sunday (30) there were 37 new cases and on Saturday, another 34, with the majority testing positive after arriving at the airport. All are being subjected to isolation.

China has adopted an aggressive Covid-zero policy when cases of the disease are detected, with lockdowns of regions and even entire cities, mass testing and suspension of transport, which has extended to international travel after the first case of the omicron variant was recorded. in the capital two weeks ago.

About 3,000 athletes, in addition to coaches, officials, federation delegates and media professionals, will be in Beijing for the Winter Games, which will run until February 20. They will remain in a “bubble”, isolated from the local population throughout their stay in the Asian country.

Due to Covid-19, the organizing committee this month suspended ticket sales to the general public in China – for foreign spectators, it had already been announced last year that no tickets would be sold.