Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said that “no country can break off diplomatic relations and still be able to engage in trade and economic cooperation.” | Photo: EFE/EPA/ANDRES MARTINEZ CASARES

The Chinese government warned this Tuesday (21) the elected president of Argentina, Javier Milei, that cutting ties with the Asian country and Brazil would be a “big mistake”.

The libertarian economist, who on Sunday (19) beat Peronist Sergio Massa in the second round of the Argentine presidential election, said during the campaign that he does not intend to maintain partnerships with China and left-wing South American governments.

“People are not free, they cannot do what they want. And when they do what they want, they [governo] they kill them”, said Milei about China.

This Tuesday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said that “bilateral relations between China and Argentina have demonstrated solid growth momentum” and that the world’s second largest economy “is ready to work with Argentina to keep our relations on a stable path.”

Regarding relations between the two governments, Mao issued a warning. “No country can sever diplomatic relations and still be able to engage in trade and economic cooperation. It would be a huge foreign policy mistake if Argentina cut ties with important countries like China or Brazil,” said the spokeswoman.

According to data from the National Institute of Statistics and Census of Argentina (Indec), Brazil was in the first ten months of 2023 the country to which Argentines sold the most and from which they purchased the most. China was the third largest destination for Argentine exports and the second country from which Argentina imported the most.

However, in both cases, the Argentine trade balance was negative: US$7.827 billion with China and US$5.415 billion with Brazil. However, it is worth highlighting that Argentine agribusiness, the main sector of the local economy, suffered from the drought until the first half of this year.