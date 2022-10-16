The People’s Republic of China will continue to oppose the separatist actions aimed at the independence of Taiwan. This was announced on Sunday, October 16, by Chinese President Xi Jinping.

“In the face of serious provocations from separatist pro-Taiwan independence forces and interference from outside forces, we have resolutely fought against separatism and interference, demonstrating our strong determination and strong capability to defend national sovereignty, territorial integrity, and oppose Taiwan independence,” he said. at the opening ceremony of the 20th Congress of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).

In addition, Xi Jinping noted that the situation in Hong Kong has reached a turning point and moved from “chaos to control.”

He also stressed that China will resist hegemony and brute force politics. The Chinese President expressed his confidence that China’s historic victories over the past 10 years will bring great attention to the world.

On October 16, the 20th Congress of the CPC began in Beijing, where it is planned to adjust the strategy of socialism with Chinese characteristics in connection with changes in the international situation and the tasks of national development in the new era. The opening ceremony was held at the Great Hall of the People (Parliament) in Beijing.

Approximately 2.3 thousand delegates from all over the country arrived at the congress. It is noted that a number of key issues on the national agenda will be considered, as well as a new composition of the CPC Central Committee (CC) and the CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection will be elected. Including amendments to the party charter will be made at the congress.

After the end of the 20th Congress, on October 22, the first plenum of the new composition of the Central Committee will be held, during which the elections of the general secretary will take place, and the composition of the Politburo and its Standing Committee will also be updated.

Earlier, on October 15, Sun Yeli, spokesman for the 20th Congress of the Communist Party of China, said that the PRC does not exclude the use of force to resolve the Taiwan issue, but it is against the supporters of the independence of the island and outside forces. Beijing’s goal is peaceful reunification, he said, so the people of Taiwan have nothing to worry about.

On September 28, the Taiwan Ministry of Defense announced that the PRC sent 31 aircraft and four warships to the island area. Taiwan, in turn, sent an air patrol to monitor the situation, and also issued radio warnings and deployed anti-aircraft missile systems.

On September 21, Russian and Chinese Foreign Ministers Sergei Lavrov and Wang Yi said during a meeting that Russia and China oppose Washington’s destructive course towards Taiwan.

Prior to this, on September 19, China issued a warning to the United States and protested in connection with the statement of US President Joe Biden on Taiwan. The American leader then noted that the States do not encourage Taiwan to gain independence from China, but the United States will defend Taiwan in the event of a military conflict between the island and China.

On September 16, a CNN reporter noted that Xi Jinping allegedly told his country’s military that he wants to establish military control over Taiwan by 2027.

Meanwhile, on September 14, the US Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs approved the initiative to provide military assistance to the Taiwan administration against the backdrop of the situation with China. It involves the allocation of military assistance to the island for $4.5 billion over four years, as well as credit guarantees for military purchases in the amount of up to $2 billion.

The aggravation of the situation around Taiwan occurred after the visit to Taiwan of the Speaker of the US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi on August 2, despite China’s urgent request to refrain from this step. She called her visit a testament to the US commitment to supporting Taiwanese democracy.

Taiwan is part of China but not under Beijing’s control. The United States claims that it does not dispute the ownership of the island by China, while providing support to the Taiwanese authorities. Official relations between the PRC government and its island province broke off in 1949, contacts resumed in the late 1980s.