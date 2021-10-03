SHANGHAI (Reuters) – Beijing will run its marathon on Oct. 31, resuming the annual race after suspending it last year due to Covid-19, state media Xinhua reported on Sunday.

The marathon is expected to host about 30,000 runners, starting at Tiananmen Square and ending at Olympic Forest Park, Xinhua said, citing organizers.

Ahead of next year’s Beijing Winter Olympics, China has been hosting other big events now that authorities have largely contained the spread of the coronavirus, first detected in China two years ago.

Marathon runners will be required to stay in the capital at least 21 days before the race, declaring their health status online every day during the period, Xinhua said.

The race will be open to Beijing residents aged 20 and over. Runners must present proof of vaccination and a negative test to compete.

The organizing committee will also invite elite domestic athletes, who will remain under “closed circuit management” until the end of the competition, Xinhua reported.

(Reporting by Josh Horwitz)

