Beijing authorities revealed on Wednesday (28.Feb.2024) that the Chinese capital will open a panda conservation base in 2025.

Construction of the base, which covers a total area of ​​about 133 hectares in a forest park in the southwestern Fangshan district of the city, is already underway.

The 1st phase of the base covers 63.5 hectares and will house 40 giant pandas and other companion animals, such as golden monkeys and red pandas. Upon completion, the base should receive 50 pandas in total.

A cultural exchange center for giant pandas will also be created to promote the animal's protection.

With information from Xinhua.