Beijing succeeds in stopping the latest wave of Corona

Today, Monday, the National Health Commission of China announced that no new locally transmitted cases of Covid-19 were recorded on the mainland for the first time in nearly two months, in strengthening indicators that Beijing has managed to stop the latest wave of this disease.

The committee said in a statement, that the total number of Covid-19 cases increased slightly to 14 on the seventh of February, compared to 12 the previous day, but all injuries were imported from abroad.

Seven cases occurred in Shanghai and the rest in the southeastern province of Guangdong.

This marks the first time that China has not recorded any local infections since December 16, indicating that the strict steps taken by the authorities have succeeded in stopping the spread of the disease further.

The National Health Commission said in a statement that the number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, increased from ten cases a day ago to 16 cases.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland now stands at 89,706, while the number of deaths remains unchanged at 4,636.