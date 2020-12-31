Chinese Defense Ministry spokesman Colonel Tan Kafei said on Thursday that India and China are discussing the issue of the 9th round of commander-level talks to discuss the withdrawal of troops from eastern Ladakh. Tan said in an online media briefing that since the eighth round of Corps Commander-level talks between the Indian and Chinese armies, the two sides have continued to discuss the withdrawal of troops stationed on the front and management of troops stationed on the border Has strengthened.

According to the excerpts of his statement posted on the website of the Chinese Ministry of Defense, the situation in the border areas is generally stable. He said that China is keen to maintain talks with India through military and diplomatic channels.

Tan said that India is also expected to work closely with China towards a common goal, implement consensus in core commander level meetings and take practical steps to reduce tensions in the border areas. India and China have held several rounds of military and diplomatic talks to resolve the deadlock that began in May.

