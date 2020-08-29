Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, at a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris, emphasized the partnership orientation of relations between China and Europe.

“China and Europe have always been partners, not competitors. Mutual agreements have always significantly exceeded disagreements “, – reported on website ministries.

Wang Yi noted that in the face of growing protectionism and unilateralism, China and Europe should continue to promote multilateralism and create an open global economic system.

In addition, the minister called on France to work together to “resist politicization” of the coronavirus pandemic. In particular, countries must continue to support WHO’s leadership in disease control.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump said that his anger at China is growing as the new coronavirus spreads in the world. He noted that he considers China to be responsible for the consequences of the pandemic.