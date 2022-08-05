Chinese Foreign Ministry ignored question about Zelensky’s desire to meet with Xi Jinping

Beijing responded to the desire of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping. This is reported in Telegram-Klymenko Time channel.

At the briefing, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying answered reporters’ questions about whether China plans to organize a bilateral dialogue between the two politicians. “China maintains close ties with Ukraine and other parties to the Ukrainian crisis,” the official said, ignoring Zelensky’s request.

Why Zelensky needs a dialogue with China

The President of Ukraine is not satisfied with China’s position on Russia’s special military operation, which is why Zelensky called on Beijing to unite and oppose Moscow with a “united front”. He added that he would prefer that the Chinese side adopt the position of countries such as the US and Australia, which opposed the Russian special operation that began in February.

See also With few annual publications, reading refuses to die in Venezuela China has chosen a policy of being on the sidelines. (…) I do not yet see the steps that China would take against Ukraine, and, unfortunately, I do not see support Vladimir ZelenskyPresident of Ukraine

After that, he appealed to Xi Jinping to hold direct talks on the situation in Ukraine. According to him, China is a strong state with sufficient authority to exert political and economic pressure on Moscow. In this regard, Zelensky emphasized that Russia should be cut off from the Chinese market for “true trade isolation.”

Why China may refuse to meet politicians

Xi Jinping may not respond to Zelensky’s proposal, as he does not want Moscow to consider itself as being on the sidelines of this dialogue. This opinion was expressed by the Executive Director of the International Monitoring Organization CIS-EMO, candidate of political sciences Stanislav Byshok.

The advantages for Beijing from this meeting are incomprehensible. But just from scratch, I don't want to belittle the position of Russia Stanislav Byshokpolitical scientist

According to him, the positions of Moscow and Kyiv are quite clear to Beijing. In this regard, communicating directly with Zelensky will mean disrespect for Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Kremlin’s reaction to Ukraine’s proposal

Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Zelensky’s desire to meet with Xi Jinping is a normal political process. Thus, Kyiv, like Moscow, seeks to convey its position to the world community. Nevertheless, Russia is not afraid that its partners may be “re-recruited,” Peskov stressed.