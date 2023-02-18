China’s foreign minister lashed out at Washington on Saturday, denouncing its “hysterical” reaction to a Chinese balloon flight that was shot down by a US fighter jet.
In front of a group of international leaders and experts gathered at the Munich Security Conference, Wang Yi leveled a number of accusations against the United States, considering that its reaction was “ridiculous and hysterical” to the flight of a Chinese balloon over American territory, which Washington said was sent for espionage and was shot down by a US warplane on February 4.
“The sky is full of balloons from different countries. Do you want to shoot down every one of them? This does not prove that America is strong,” Wang Yi said, stressing that the balloon was for “civilian” use.
The Chinese diplomat added that shooting down the balloon was “100 percent abuse of force,” repeating that it was just a simple weather research balloon that had accidentally drifted into US airspace.
“We urge the United States not to do such ridiculous things just to divert attention from its own internal problems,” Wang Yi said.
“We asked the United States to handle this situation calmly and professionally,” he said. “Unfortunately, the United States ignores these facts and uses advanced combat aircraft to shoot down a balloon with its missiles, which I find ridiculous and hysterical.”
