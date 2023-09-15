Chinese Defense Minister Li Shangfu has not attended any public event for 17 days. He abruptly canceled a meeting with senior defense officials in Vietnam last week citing “health reasons,” according to sources in this country cited by Reuters. And the United States Government believes that he “could” be under investigation, so his responsibilities would have been stripped of him, he has advanced Financial Times. Beijing, to date, has not made any comments. The absence without explanation occurs just two months after the disappearance of Li Qiang, former head of the Foreign Ministry, who spent several weeks without appearing in any event before being dismissed at the end of last July. At that time, the Chinese Government went from remaining silent to alleging “health reasons” to justify his non-appearance in different forums. He was eventually replaced, but his whereabouts and the reasons for his replacement, even today, remain unknown.

The situation of Li Shangfu, a 65-year-old general promoted to minister in the last reshuffle of the Chinese Executive carried out in March, also adds to the dismissal in early August of the two main commanders of the People’s Army missile force. Liberation Army (PLA, the Chinese armed forces), in charge of the nuclear arsenal. Media like Hong Kong South China Morning Post They have assured that both are being investigated by the anti-corruption body of the Central Military Commission, something on which Beijing has not officially commented either.

Rahm Emanuel, United States ambassador to Japan, has speculated on the matter in a rare comment—for someone of his importance—from his official account on the social network X. “1st: Nothing has been seen or heard from the Minister of Defense , Li Shangfu, in three weeks. 2nd: he did not show up for his trip to Vietnam. Now: is he absent from his scheduled meeting with the head of the Singapore Navy because he has been placed under house arrest?,” he has ventured. “As Shakespeare wrote in Hamlet: “Something is rotten in the State of Denmark,” he has written too.

The American newspaper Wall Street Journal He assures, citing a source close to the Chinese Government, that Li was required last week for interrogation by the authorities. The spokesperson for the Chinese Foreign Ministry said she was “not aware of the relevant information” when questioned this Friday about the matter.

In recent months, the Minister of Defense has been one of the obstacles in the attempt to de-escalate relations between the United States and China. Military communications between both powers have been broken since the Taiwan crisis in the summer of 2022. Li, with a long military career linked to the Asian giant’s aerospace program, had been sanctioned by Washington in 2018, when he was in charge of the weapons department. , for its responsibility in the purchase of fighters and anti-aircraft projectile systems manufactured by Russia. China demanded that the White House remove it from the blacklist as a condition for resuming dialogue.

Although the Chinese minister even shook hands with the US Secretary of Defense, Lloyd Austin, during a Security Summit in Singapore in June, the talks had not advanced. After his trip to Beijing and his interview with Xi Jinping, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken also assured in June that in this field he had not achieved “immediate progress” and that Washington must “continue working.” “China has not agreed to move forward with this,” he said.

Li Shangfu’s last public appearance was on August 29, at a security forum on Africa and China held in Beijing. “The world has entered a new period of turbulence and change, and human society is facing unprecedented challenges,” the minister said at the event. Shortly before, in mid-August, he had visited Belarus and Russia. During a speech given at a security conference in Moscow, he assured that the People’s Republic was willing to strengthen cooperation with the military forces of other countries “to continue safeguarding global security,” reported the Chinese agency Xinhua. Regarding the relationship with Russia, he added that exchanges between the armed forces of both countries were “intense,” according to the Russian TASS.

