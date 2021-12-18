BEIJING (Reuters) – The Beijing city government said Saturday it advises its residents not to travel during the holiday season in early 2022 as part of efforts to limit coronavirus risks while the Olympic Winter Games take place.

The capital of China wants to “guarantee zero local infections, the successful holding of the Winter Olympics and the Paralympic Winter Games, and that the public have happy, peaceful and quiet parties,” the local government said in a statement.

In addition to encouraging people not to take unnecessary trips outside the city, the city government has also called for some meetings of people to be held online, according to the statement.

Northern Hebei Province, co-host of the Games alongside Beijing, as well as several other cities, have issued similar warnings.

Wu Shiping, an official at the Chinese State Railway Group, said at a briefing on Saturday that he expected a “relatively huge” increase in train passengers during the 40-day travel season during the Lunar New Year, compared to levels of 2021, which will challenge prevention work against Covid-19.

Before the pandemic, the travel period was often described as the world’s largest annual migration, with hundreds of millions of Chinese migrant workers returning to their hometowns.

Liang Wannian, an official at the National Health Commission, said there shouldn’t be a single rule for everyone around China and that local governments should balance the need for people to reunite with their families with control of Covid-19.

But the city of Beijing and regions more vulnerable to the virus, such as borders and ports, should have stricter rules, he said. At-risk groups such as seniors should avoid unnecessary travel and crowding, Liang added.

China’s recent case count of Covid-19 is low compared to many countries, with daily cases of less than 100 in local transmissions with confirmed symptoms.

(By Roxanne Liu and Ryan Woo)

