The Chinese Ministry of State Security (MSE), responsible for the intelligence and espionage services of the Asian power, has launched a forceful message against any hint of a thaw in relations between Beijing and Washington. The agency has denounced that the recent diplomatic offensive by the United States —substantiated in the visits to China in recent weeks by prominent members of the Government, from the Secretary of State to the person in charge of Commerce— is “an old wine in a new bottle”. too similar to the traditional strategy that mixes “containment and commitment” by the American power. And he assures that a possible meeting between the presidents of both countries, Joe Biden and Xi Jinping, scheduled for November, could be at risk, according to a long article published on social networks on Monday by the official account of the aforementioned MSE.

This government text has also coincided with the official confirmation from Beijing that Xi will not attend the G-20 summit that starts in New Delhi, India, this weekend. He will be replaced at the meeting by the Prime Minister, Li Qiang, according to a spokeswoman for the Foreign Ministry, without clarifying the causes of a notable absence: it is the first time that the top Chinese leader avoids meeting with the largest economies on the planet.

The absence of Xi in India, a country with which China has numerous disputes, lowers the level of ambition of a forum from which the Russian president, Vladimir Putin, will also be absent. In the words of Sushant Singh, a researcher at the New Delhi-based Center for Policy Research, “Xi’s skipping the G-20 is a significant move that affects the development and success of the summit.” “It seems that he has done it for the state of China-India ties and it does not bode well for the two countries. For the G-20 it is a hard blow not to have the leader of the second largest economy in the world”, outlines this analyst through a message.

The message from the Chinese State Security agency warns, albeit in a veiled manner, that a possible meeting between Biden and Xi in November during the annual meeting of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Forum, which will take place in San Francisco, is at risk. It would be the first face-to-face between the leaders of the two main powers on the planet since last year’s G-20 summit, held in Bali (Indonesia) in November, when both managed to stabilize relations and sought to avoid a “new cold War”. “To really achieve the ‘from Bali to San Francisco’, the United States must show sufficient sincerity,” says the MSE in reference to a new meeting of the leaders.

The MSE article torpedoes the “certain optimism” that US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo alluded to at the end of her four-day visit to China last week. Since June, when Secretary of State Antony Blinken landed in Beijing with a mission to straighten frayed ties and low hours, the White House has sent four high-level emissaries across the Pacific to try to mend the battered diplomacy between the two main powers of the planet.

“This is the beginning of a new dialogue, the beginning of a new approach,” Raimondo said at the end of his trip in Shanghai during a speech in which he listed the various communication mechanisms that both capitals have promised to put in place to reduce risks and increase mutual understanding. But he also made clear the concerns of American businessmen about what they see as an increasingly uninvestment climate and drew red lines when it comes to critical technologies: “We don’t negotiate on national security.”

Beijing reacted to this latest visit with a willingness to dialogue, although it was skeptical about a real change of course. The Chinese ministry adds a new sediment to the cocktail of distrust – it assures in the text that China will not lower its guard over a handful of “fine words” – and shows its misgivings about what it calls Washington’s “duality”: while senior officials while passing through the Asian giant, they report that the Biden Administration “has no intention of containing development” nor does it intend to “dissociate itself” from China, the world’s leading power approves new arms sales and military financing for Taiwan, the self-governing island that Beijing considered an inalienable part of its territory; “remove the problems” over the disputes over Tibet and the South China Sea; and “publicly badmouths” the Chinese economy.

Last Wednesday, when Raimondo’s visit concluded, the State Department approved for the first time military aid to Taiwan of 80 million dollars (about 74 million euros) through a program reserved for sovereign nations. In August, amid a trickle of black news about the running of the Asian locomotive, Biden called it a “ticking time bomb” that involved more than just an economic setback. “That’s not good because when bad people have problems, they do bad things,” added the US president.

Disputes between China and India

The latest scuffle between China and India, the two most populous countries on the planet, has been on account of a map published by Beijing that includes as Chinese territory the Indian state of Arunachal Pradesh and the disputed area of ​​Aksai Chin, where it occurred in 2020 a serious border incident between soldiers from both countries. After fighting with sticks and stones, 20 Indian soldiers and four Chinese soldiers were killed. The two nuclear powers share an unstable 3,488-kilometre boundary with numerous disputed points.

Last week, Beijing asked to downplay the importance of the map issue, in the same way that the Foreign Affairs spokesperson downplayed this Monday the absence of Xi at the New Delhi meeting: “The G-20 is an important forum for economic cooperation international. China has always attached great importance to G20 events and actively participated in them,” Mao Ning said. “We are ready to work with all parties to make the summit a success and contribute to the stable recovery of the world economy and sustainable development,” she added.

