Brussels. “The European Union has never clearly defined China as a direct security threat, as it did with Russia.” Now is the time to “reconsider” this and more when it comes to the People’s Republic and how to interact with it. A passage, that of Josep Borrell’s speech in the Chamber, which highlights fears and anxieties for a country that is too much a protagonist, and too little predictable. The EU High Representative for Foreign and Security Policy takes the floor in the European Parliament meeting in plenary session to speak on behalf of the EU Council. In this regard, he asks that “the next Council” of the heads of state and government “be dedicated to China”, so that the leaders develop that “coherent strategy that the EU does not have” towards “a superpower that continues to push forward”.

It is perceived as a necessity. Because, and Borrell does not hide it, “China represents a big problem”. Because a lot has changed in recent months. An ambiguous policy, one of non-condemnation, towards the Russian aggression against Ukraine. Sanctions against European deputies, who are banned from entering the country after raising the question of respect for human rights, and then “the military exercises in the Gulf of Taiwan”, something for Borrell intolerable and dangerous. For regional stability, and for the survival of the European Union itself. He says it clearly. «Taiwan is strategic for Europe», for the supply of semiconductors, processors and more. The geo-political weight of the EU depends on it. «We must be present if we want to count in the world». At the same time the rift with Beijing must be avoided, because “a new cold war between the West and the Far East must be avoided”.

However, the Chinese one is a real puzzle. While awaiting the meeting of the leaders, provided that the agenda of the June summit is actually modified as requested, contributions and reasonings come from the president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen. You too are aware of how little room for maneuver there is. Because from a commercial point of view, the Asian market remains fundamental. “Our trade represents around 2.3 billion euros a day.” With Russia cut off from sanctions, giving up the customer and supplier doesn’t appear to be a sustainable option. Even if “there is an urgent need to rebalance” these relations, a need not felt in the East. “China is openly pursuing a policy of reducing its dependence on the world — that’s fine, it’s their right — but in the process it is increasing the world’s dependence on itself.” This is why “we need to reduce risks, not decouple” economic systems. This path “would not be practicable, it would not be desirable or practicable for Europe”.

The von der Leyen line is to cooperate where possible, as far as possible. Because the EU has its red lines, and one of them is Taiwan. Here I want to be clear. “We strongly oppose any unilateral change to the status quo, especially through the use of force.” Taiwan cannot and must not be a new Ukraine. The president of the community executive invites leaders to work, in parallel, even in the worst-case scenario. When you invite you to “continue to strengthen our resilience and sovereignty in key sectors” you also mention “our defense capabilities”. A reference inserted in the debate on China. Which confirms renewed fears for China.