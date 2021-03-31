The Chinese authorities highly appreciate the professionalism of the experts of the World Health Organization (WHO), who prepared a report on the results of the visit to Wuhan, China, to identify the sources of the coronavirus. This was reported on March 31 at website Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the PRC.

“The Chinese side highly appreciates the commitment to science, professionalism and efforts of the Chinese and foreign experts who participated in this joint study,” the Chinese Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

On March 30, WHO published a report following an expert trip to China to investigate the origin of SARS-CoV-2. Experts considered the laboratory origin of the coronavirus extremely unlikely. One of the most plausible versions is the transmission of SARS-CoV-2 to humans from bats through an unknown intermediate animal.

At the same time, the head of WHO, Tedros Adan Ghebreyesus, called for an additional investigation of the version of the laboratory leak of COVID-19.

And the press secretary of the White House Jen Psaki announced the study of the WHO report by the American specialists.

The organization’s specialists arrived in the Chinese city of Wuhan on January 14. They were quarantined for two weeks. On January 31st, a team of experts visited the Wuhan market. On February 7, experts announced the first results of their work.

An outbreak of COVID-19 disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus occurred in Wuhan, China at the end of December 2019, then the virus began to spread in other countries.

On March 11, 2020, WHO characterized the spread of coronavirus in the world as a pandemic.