The Chinese capital opens the Winter Olympics on February 4, which will last until February 20, and sport seeks to be above geopolitical discrepancies. Around 3,000 athletes compete in 15 disciplines, while the Asian giant tests its resistance to the diplomatic boycott it receives from the West, mainly due to its human rights record.

The Olympic flame is lit in Beijing amid the diplomatic boycott, complaints of human rights violations and in a “bubble” due to the restrictions of the pandemic.

The iconic National Stadium in the Chinese capital, known as the ‘Bird’s Nest’, which captured international attention 14 years ago with its dazzling display of art and technology, once again hosts the opening ceremony. This time only with the assistance of 3,000 people.

Under the slogan “shared future for all humanity”, the Chinese government presides over the great winter festival and defies the “snub” of the US, UK, Canada, Australia, Japan, members of the European Union and other countries that they have decided not to send their diplomatic delegations in protest at long-standing allegations of abuse of the country’s Uyghurs and other ethnic minorities.

However, around 3,000 athletes have come to be measured in 15 disciplines and 109 sports events, in three Olympic venues: Beijing, Yanqing and Zhangjiakou.

Precisely, the choice of the cities, in quite dry areas and without enough low temperatures, will make these the first Winter Olympics in history without snow.

Xi Jinping’s government has made a millionaire investment to provide artificial snow on the stages. In the near-desert area of ​​Zhangjiakou, 350 snow cannons and nearly 200 million liters of water are expected.

Although in a breath of fresh air, this event adds seven new disciplines to the competition: freestyle skiing, cross-country skiing, alpine skiing, snowboarding, ski jumping biathlon and Nordic combined.

Marco Odermatt saves a gate during downhill training for the Beijing Olympics on February 4, 2022 in Yanqing, near the Chinese capital. Dimitar Dilkoff AFP

For China, these Olympics are a confirmation of its status as a world player and power, but for many outside its borders, particularly in the West, they have become a confirmation of the nation’s increasingly authoritarian turn.

Outside the constraints that separate ordinary Chinese citizens from Olympians and their entourages, some expressed enthusiasm and pride for the event being hosted by Beijing, the first city in the world to host a Winter and Summer Olympics, after from those of 2008.

“I think the fireworks show is going to be much better than in 2008 (…) I look forward to the opening ceremony. In fact, he wanted to go to the place to see it. I have tried so hard for that, but due to the pandemic, there may be no chance,” said Zhang Wenquan, a collector of Olympic memorabilia.

Putin, the highest-level political figure at the opening of the Olympics

After decades of mistrust between Russia and China, the leader of the Kremlin, Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping strengthen ties against the West, amid tensions over Ukraine, and take the opportunity to discuss common interests on security.

With his attendance at the inauguration, Putin gives a big boost to Xi Jinping, annoyed with the rudeness of Western governments. Initiated on December 6 by the United States and joined as a domino effect by most Western governments.

In a joint statement, Putin and Xi Jinping reaffirmed their support for their foreign policy, including Moscow’s support for Beijing over Taiwan.

Both also expressed concern about the AUKUS defense alliance, the defense pact in the Indo-Pacific region between the United States, Australia and the United Kingdom.

In addition to the Russian government, the countries that sent a diplomatic delegation are: Egypt, Serbia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar and Serbia. And the Secretary General of the United Nations, António Guterres.

From Latin America, the presidents of Argentina, Alberto Fernández, and Ecuador, Guillermo Lasso, stand out.

Argentina will become the first Latin American country to join China’s Belt and Road Initiative. In Beijing, President Alberto Fernández is also expected to discuss the Asian nation’s help to build the first nuclear power plant on Argentine soil since 1981.

Meanwhile, Lasso is seeking to renegotiate Ecuador’s $4.6 billion debt with China.

“The Shame Games”?

The hope for a more open China that accompanied those first Olympics in 2008 has faded.

Gone are the optimistic statements by organizers and Western governments that hosting the Olympics would put pressure on the ruling Communist Party to clean up what they called its troubled human rights record, to become a more responsible state.

Now, three decades after Chinese troops crushed mass democratic demonstrations in Tiananmen Square, where hundreds and perhaps thousands of citizens were killed, the DD groups. H H. They denounce that the authorities have confined more than a million members of minority groups, mostly Muslim Uyghurs from the western region of Xinjiang, in internment camps.

File image of one of the facilities for Uyghurs that China defends are deradicalization camps, while many denounce that they are forced labor centers. Dabancheng, Xinjiang, China, September 4, 2018. © Thomas Peter / Reuters

The situation has led activists to refer to the sporting event as the “Genocide Games” and the “Shame Games.”

In addition, on January 28, an alliance of 243 civil organizations, headed by Human Rights Watch, called for a boycott of the Olympics for these same reasons.

Beijing maintains that the camps are “vocational education and training centers” that are part of an anti-terrorist campaign. He rejects any human rights violations and says he has restored stability to Xinjiang, a region he has insisted without evidence has been plagued by “extremism.”

Olympics in a “bubble” by Covid-19

The Covid-19 pandemic also poses a challenge for the international sports festival.

This time the conditions imposed by the Chinese authorities offer a stark contrast to the festive atmosphere of the Games 14 years ago.

Some flight attendants, immigration officers, and hotel staff are required to be covered from head to toe in hazmat protective gear, masks, and goggles.

Likewise, a daily regimen of virus diagnostic tests is established for all attendees and long quarantines for all those who test positive.

Despite health limitations or political tensions, leading athletes from the West compete and work to avoid being affected, while China seeks to confirm itself as an actor of global influence.

With AP, Reuters and local media