Beijing Olympics “Whatever else can happen in the rules of the bubble” – China is appalled by the omicron, and therefore a strange and extremely controlled bubble rises in Beijing

Some of Finland’s competitors are in danger of freezing in Finland due to China’s strict entry rules, says Leena Paavolainen of the Olympic Committee. Not everything is known about the bubble waiting to arrive.

Beijing

For everyone it is already certain that the Beijing Olympics, which are looming a couple of weeks away, will be held in completely exceptional circumstances. For the Games, a bubble will be set up in the city of a million to isolate the Olympics from completely surrounding China.

The intention is that athletes and other race guests from around the world will not spread the omicron variant of the coronavirus to a country where there are currently very few infections.

However, many things about Bubble are still obscured.

Even Finnish athletes going to Beijing have not yet fully understood how to act in a bubble. The biggest question is how long an athlete will have to stay in China if they get sick. The Pcr test may give a positive result long after illness.

Beijing Games in the playbook that is, the manual states that after a positive test or symptomatic illness, the Athlete must give two negative tests on consecutive days in order to leave the hospital or special quarantine facilities.

It is individual how long it takes for a pcr result to turn negative. So there has been a fear that the athlete might have to stay in Beijing in solitary confinement for weeks.

“This is awkward. The Pcr result can be positive for a long time, even for several weeks, although it is known from research that the person is no longer infected. It is open how to act in this situation, ”says the Deputy Director of the Finnish Olympic Committee’s Top Sports Unit Leena Paavolainen in a remote interview.

The trip to Beijing is already waiting for Leena Paavola, Deputy Director of the Olympic Committee’s Top Sports Unit, on Friday.

After the interview, Paavolainen receives new information.

“According to current information, the athlete will leave after 10 to 14 days. However, this is still partly open, ”he writes in an email on Wednesday morning.

The matter has been carefully investigated for the athletes and is reportedly preoccupied, but everyone wants the Olympics.

“We haven’t come across any athletes who wouldn’t want to leave.”

Snow work was done on Big Air Hill at the Beijing Olympics late last week.

Paavolainen’s other concern is related to the fact that the PCR result remains positive.

“If a competitor has suffered from a corona and PCR values ​​remain positive for a long time, will the athlete get away at all? China is so tight. If you do not get a negative result, you will not be allowed to leave Finland. ”

According to Paavolainen, this possibility of freezing in Finland is a risk for more Finnish athletes. He doesn’t say names.

In a bubble be tested daily. A person who has a positive result but is asymptomatic is taken to a special isolation hotel and the symptomatic one is hospitalized.

China is widely known for continuing its efforts to trace corona cases and suppress infections with heavy measures. The virus is fought in cities by isolating entire blocks.

In China, isolation centers tend to be harsh, so the level of isolation hotels at the Games has been speculated. However, the International Olympic Committee has visited the hotels and found them to be good. Paavolainen has also received pictures of the rooms.

“Based on the pictures, they’re ok. Of course, we rely on pictures and assurances. ”

Paavolainen says that the definition of exposure is also still being discussed. Exposed people must stay in their rooms even when eating, and they will be provided with transportation for training and competitions.

It is generally considered certain that there will be cases of corona in the race bubble, as omicron rumbles around the world. Along with competitors, the virus is likely to sneak into the Bubble despite tough efforts. It is a different matter whether the infection affects Finns.

Paavola is still not scared.

“I have a confident mind. From Tokyo, I remember that a vanishingly small percentage of those inside the bubble got a corona. ”

The Olympics will open at the Bird’s Nest Stadium on February 4th.

The bubble of the Tokyo Summer Olympics was looser than Beijing’s rules, but at the time, the easily infectious omicron was not yet in full swing.

Tokyo was also able to leave the bubble, but not in Beijing. Even Chinese working in the bubble must be quarantined for a long time before they can step back into China outside the bubble.

Concerns about the tightness of the bubble are being raised in Beijing’s embassies abroad. They consider how to provide consular assistance to Bubble if the citizens of one’s own country need it. This can happen, for example, if a citizen loses his or her passport or dies.

Bubble sounds like one giant area, but in reality it means many race venues in and around Beijing, race villages and hotels – as well as special buses running between them on special highway lanes and even certain wagons on the runway.

They are all joined together so that the bubble is never removed. A newcomer from Beijing Airport will board a bubble bus that will take him to the bubble accommodation and from there to the race venue if necessary. Train stations even have their own doors for bubbles.

The Chinese have even been banned from approaching the special bubble buses that carry the people in the race bubble.

China is talking about a closed loop instead of a bubble.

The loop has a lot of users. According to the news agency Reuters, there will be 2,000 athletes in Bubble, and 20,000 Chinese workers and volunteers. There will also be other team members and foreign journalists, for example.

For the tightness of the loop, the Chinese are accurate. Beijing motorists have been instructed to keep their distance to Olympic buses on the highways and are reminded that the average citizen must not go to help even if the bus crashes. Professional help is coming.

The greater part The rules and practices of the bubble are clear to Finnish athletes, Paavolainen says.

Safety distances are maintained, the mask is always used except when eating and in your own room. Everyone eats in the race village eatery. Chinese media have also promised a lot of Western food options, and in at least one canteen, robots are lowering portions from the ceiling in front of diners.

People from other countries will not be brought to the Finnish team’s premises and apartments. The common areas have the same air purifiers as in Tokyo. They have been imported to Beijing directly from Tokyo.

Paavolainen says that athletes spend time in a witty race bubble. They focus on preparing for the competition and not think about anything else.

“Whatever else can happen in the rules of the bubble. In China, the rules may change very suddenly, ”says the coach of the Chinese curling players Tomi Rantamäki in a telephone interview.

Rantamäki has lived in solitary confinement in Beijing for more than a year with his team training for the Olympics. He has a feel for Chinese customs.

He speculates that there will be strict guarding of the rules and restrictions on the number of people indoors. Rantamäki has heard a rumor that some dining areas would have plastic plexiglasses around each seating area.

A metal detector was installed in place at the Olympic press center on Tuesday.

For another couple of days, the bubble will be a particle open to the world until it closes to a perfect Olympic position. Then a Finn Olli Maunulakin completely isolated inside the bubble.

He has been making snow platforms for downhill slopes and ski resorts. Until now, Olli has been one of the “light bubbles” who have been tested daily, but they have been allowed to eat and trade outside the bubble.

“You can only eat at the bubble in the staff canteen, and no beer or tobacco is sold here during the Olympics,” says Maunula.

Leena Paavolainen is already in quite a bubble in Finland. He is leaving for Beijing on Friday with Finnish troops.

So he has been at home for almost two weeks avoiding contacts. The spouse has been allowed to trade, but not elsewhere.

Every day, Paavolainen has measured his heat and sent information about his health to China in the competition application. Two corona tests must be taken before the flight.

In addition, there are security-related preparations. The Olympic Committee recommends that team members do not bring the phone and computer they use in Finland to China.

Just recently, the International Security Organization announced that it had found security holes in the Beijing race application. All Olympics goers need to download the app, but the safest way to do it is on a separate phone.

The Games the audience is out of the bubble. In it, the boundary of the bubble becomes very visible: there is a fence between the spectators and the competitors, and a gap of at least a few meters.

Tickets for the race are not sold, and race tourists are not seen. Only people and groups invited separately by China, mainly from within the country, will reach the public.

There is no need to wait for shouts of encouragement, for shouting and singing is forbidden because of the corona. You can clap.

Preparatory work was carried out on Saturday in the area of ​​the Olympic ski jumping center.

The slope machine leveled the Olympic snowboard slope on Saturday.

The slopes at Yanqing Ski Resort were snow-covered on Friday, although the mountains were otherwise without snow

View of the Olympic biathlon center on Saturday.

